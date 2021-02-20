Watch Adrien Broner vs. Jovanie Santiago Live Stream on Showtime Championship Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing returns with a triple-header fight card from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, headlined by former multi-division world champion Adrien Broner.

Broner is turning over a new leaf and during the COVID-19 pandemic he assessed his career and path in life and vowed to win a world title again and get his head on straight and stay out of trouble.

The 31-year-old Broner holds titles from 130, 135, 140, and 147-pounds making him four weight division world champion. He hasn’t fought since losing to Filipino ring legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao on January, 19, 2019.

Since losing to Pacquiao by decision, Broner got into trouble with the law and was sued and charged with different crimes.

He decided to take his life serious for his children and changed the way he trains and lives. He stayed in fight shape and will show the world the new and improved AB when he takes on tough Puerto Rican Jovanie Santiago on Saturday night.

The Co-Main event will feature heavyweight title challengers Dominic Breazeale and Otto Wallin in a 10-rounder.

Breazeale suffered a vicious knockout by Deontay Wilder and Otto Wallin gave Tyson Fury his toughest fight with some ringside observers believing he won on points. The two heavyweight contenders are ready to climb the ranks and tonight only one of them can move forward to to title contention.

The opening bout features two Ohio natives going at it in a super lightweight bout. Former lightweight champion Robert Easter Jr. will go up against top contender Ryan Martin in what will be a fight for Ohio pride.

Fight Card

Welterweight – Adrien Broner vs. Jovanie Santiago

Heavyweight – Dominic Breazeale vs. Otto Wallin

Super Lightweight – Robert Easter Jr. vs. Ryan Martin

Watch Showtime Championship Boxing: Adrien Broner vs. Jovanie Santiago on Showtime and Live Streamed on the Showtime App at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT on Saturday, February 20, 2020.

