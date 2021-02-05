Watch BKFC KnuckleMania: Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart Live Stream on FITE TV

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will present the biggest fight before Superbowl Sunday with former UFC star Paige VanZant headlining the card in her BKFC debut against Britain Hart.

BKFC KnuckleMania will take place in Florida on Friday, February 5, 2021 and will be live streamed online on FITE.TV.

The Co-main event will be a BKFC lightweight championship between undefeated champion Johnny Bedford taking on former pro boxing contender Dat Nguyen who is also undefeated in the BKFC.

Paige VanZant could have went to any other organization but she joined the BKFC because they were willing to pay her the money she felt she deserved and wasn’t getting paid when she was in the UFC.

VanZant has a huge social media following and mainstream appeal having competed in the popular ABC reality dancing competition “Dancing with the Stars,” and also being one of the biggest female stars when she was in the UFC.

The woman who will welcome VanZant to the BKFC is Britain Hart a BKFC veteran who is ready to show VanZant that bare knuckle is not as easy as she thinks.

Johnny Bedford and Dat Nguyen will be in one of the most technical matches of the night with the two undefeated competitors putting the undefeated records on the line.

Bedford has quickly become one of the best bare knuckle boxers in the companies history and he will have his hands full with Nguyen who comes form a pro boxing background, this will be a can’t miss bout between to competent strikers.

Former UFC star Chris Leben announced to the world that his fight against Quentin Henry will be the final fight of his long combative sports career and he hopes to end it with a bang and deliver an all out war or vicious knockout to close the book on.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship KNUCKLE MANIA CARD

Women’s Flyweight – Paige VanZant vs. Britain Hart

Lightweight Championship – Johnny Bedford (Champ) vs. Dat Nguyen

Heavyweight – Chris Leben vs. Quentin Henry

Super Welterweight – Martin Brown vs. Zach Zane

Heavyweight – Lorenzo Hunt vs. Robert Morrow

Light Welterweight – John Chalbeck vs. Greg Bono

Heavyweight – Haim Gozali vs. John McCallister

Women’s Flyweight – Charisa Sigala vs. Taylor Starling

Heavyweight – Dillion Cleckler vs. Chris Jensen

Lightweight – Dave Morgan vs. Travis Thompson

Lightweight – Jarod Grant vs. Brandon Lambert

Light Heavyweight – Jeff Bailey vs. Drew Lipton

How to Watch and ORDER KNUCKLEMANIA

FITE.TV: https://bit.ly/39gJS6Y​

Pay-Per-View: www.bareknuckle.tv/orderppv

BKFC KnuckleMania airs live on February 5th, 2020 at 9:00 PM EST (8:00 PM Free Prelims on YouTube).

