Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim Fight Live Stream on DAZN

Mexican boxing superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will defend his WBA/WBC super middleweight titles against Turkish challenger Avni Yildirim at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, live stream on DAZN.

Canelo Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) is the pound-for-pound king and he will fight all comers even going up or down in weight to meet he challenge.

In December of 2020 he fought the 168-pound Callum Smith to claim top status as the king of super middleweight, Canelo gave up a huge height and reach advantage and was able to outbox the taller champion. Canelo won by unanimous decision and claimed the WBC and WBA titles handing Callum Smith his first pro defeat in the process.

Canelo didn’t want to waste anytime and immediately signed on to fight Avni Yildirim to defend his titles and stay active.

Avni Yildirim (21-2, 12KOs) comes from Turkey and is a top contender in the super middleweight division having lost only to Chris Eubank Jr. and Anthony Dirrell.

Tonight Yildirim has the chance of a lifetime to fight Canelo Alvarez the biggest star in boxing for a good payday and also to fulfill his dream of becoming a world champion boxer.

Undefeated Chinese Heavyweight Zhilei Zhang will be the co-main event taking on Jerry Forrest and hoping to move closer to a world title shot against British star Anthony Joshua.

Zhang wants to challenge Joshua to avenge his Olympic defeat to the UK star and also become a champion in boxing.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight Championship – Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim (WBC/WBAtitles)

Heavyweight – Zhilei Zhang vs. Jerry Forrest

Super Middleweight – Diego Pacheco vs. Rodolfo Gomez

Super Middleweight – Alexis Espino vs. Ashton Sykes

Light Welterweight – Aaron Aponte vs. Harry Gigliotti

Lightweight – Keyshawn Davis vs. Lester Brown

Watch Canelo vs. Yildirim on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 10/7 PM ET/PT, Live Stream on DAZN.com.

