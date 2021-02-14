Watch Joseph Diaz Jr vs. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov Fight Live Stream

Golden Boy Promotions returns to The Fantasy Springs Casino Resort in Indio, California on February 13 for a championship double-header live streamed online through DAZN streaming service.

The main event is Joseph Diaz Jr vs. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov for the IBF Super Featherweight title, and the co-feature Patrick Teixeira vs. Brian Carlos Castano is for the WBO Junior Middleweight title.

Diaz (31-1, 15 KOs) came to the weigh in’s with this IBF 130-pound title in hand only to lose the belt on the scales after coming in at 3.6 pounds over the limit.

The undefeated challenger Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (15-0, 12 KOs) will be eligible to win the title and plans on destroying Diaz for his unprofessional behavior.

Diaz will be much smaller than Rakhimov and will need to avoid the power punches of the undefeated challenger who has 12 knockouts in 15 fights.

This will be the USA debut of Rakhimov who comes from Tajikistan and this is his first world title shot opportunity.

Diaz versus Rakhimov will also be a battle between southpaws and speed versus power.

The co-main event pits Brazilian WBO 154-pound world champion Patrick Teixeira against Brian Carlos Castano of Argentina.

The southpaw Teixeira will be in for a tough fight with the undefeated Castano who had a draw with Erislandry Lara, both guys have power in their punches and it could either be a technical match or end in KO.

Also seeing action on the card is Shane Mosley Jr. taking on Christian Olivas in a middleweight bout, and super bantamweight contender Ronny Rios taking on Oscar Negrete.

Fight Card

Super Featherweight Championship – Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. vs. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (IBF title only on the line for Rakhimov)

Junior Middleweight Championship – Patrick Teixeira (Champ) vs. Brian Carlos Castano (WBO title)

Super Bantamweight – Ronny Rios vs. Oscar Negrete

Middleweight – Shane Mosley Jr vs. Cristian Olivas

Light Heavyweight – Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Morgan Fitch

Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET/PT, live stream on DAZN (Dazn.com).

