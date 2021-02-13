Watch Josh Warrington vs. Mauricio Lara Fight Live Stream

Matchroom boxing hosts Josh Warrington vs. Mauricio Lara live from The SSE Arena, London, England on Saturday, February 13 live streamed online on DAZN.

Josh Warrington (30-0, 7 KOs) was the undefeated IBF featherweight world champion but his title will not be on the line against Mauricio Lara (21-2, 14 KOs) because he vacated the belt, the fight will bet a 12 round non title bout.

Warrington, 30, comes from Leeds, England and is considered one of the best featherweights in the world, he holds wins over Kiko Martinez, Carl Frampton, Kid Galahad, and Lee Selby.

Lara, 22, is a rising prospect out of Mexico and was exciting to fight for the IBF belt only for the title to no longer be on the line, but he still feels this is a great opportunity to make a name for himself by upsetting Warrington in his home country.

Warrington will be in for a tough night with Lara because underdogs can never be underestimated especially Mexican Warriors like Lara who will bring their all in the ring and not back down from a scrap.

Warrington has more to lose heading into the fight so the pressure is on, while Lara can enter the ring without the undefeated record and pressure to remain undefeated.

Also on the card in the co-main event super featherweight contender Zelfa Barrett (24-1, 15 KOs) of Manchester takes on former super bantamweight world champion Kiko Martinez (41-9-2, 29 KOs) of Spain in a 12 round bout.

Fight Card

Featherweight – Josh Warrington vs. Mauricio Lara

Super Featherweight – Zelfa Barrett vs. Kiko Martinez

Featherweight – Leigh Wood vs. Reece Mould

Light Welterweight – Dalton Smith vs. Ishmael Ellis

Super Bantamweight – Hopey Price vs. Daniel Mendoza

Featherweight – Ibrahim Nadim vs. Jonny Phillips

Watch Josh Warrington vs. Mauricio Lara on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 7:00pm GMT/2:00pm EST, Live Stream on DAZN (Dazn.com) in the USA and Televised on Sky Sports in the UK.

Like this: Like Loading...