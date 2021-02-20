Watch Miguel Berchelt vs Oscar Valdez Fight Live Stream Online

Top Rank and ESPN present an exciting super featherweight championship boxing event Miguel Berchelt vs. Oscar Valdez on Saturday, February 20 at The Bubble at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Berchelt vs. Valdez: Mexican Warriors Collide will be televised Live on ESPN and Live Streamed on ESPN+.

Miguel Berchelt (38-1, 34 KOs) is the current WBC 130-pound world champion and he is considered one of the most exciting fighters in the division with a high knockout ratio and only losing once in his professional career.

Undefeated former featherweight world champion Oscar Valdez (28-0, 22 KOs) is ready to step up and claim his second weight division title on Saturday night against a very tough champion in Berchelt.

The clash will be an all Mexican battle between two action packed warriors ready to lay it on the line for boxing glory.

The co-main event features 20-year-old Gabriel Flores a rising prospect in the super featherweight division taking on Jayson Velez in a 10-round fight that will see just how good the young Flores is against a more experienced foe.

Brazilian middleweight contender Esquiva Falcao will take on Artur Akavov in an 8-rounder.

Knockout artist Elvis Rodriguez will fight Luis Alberto Veron. Rodriguez is currently training under hall of fame trainer Freddie Roach, and the famous trainer compares him to his most famous pupil Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao because they both go for the knockout when they fight.

Fight Card

Super Featherweight Championship – Miguel Berchelt vs. Oscar Valdez (WBC title)

Lightweight – Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Jayson Velez

Middleweight – Esquiva Falcao vs. Artur Akavov

Welterweight – Elvis Rodriguez vs. Luis Alberto Veron

Welterweight – Xander Zayas vs. James Martin

Heavyweight – Sonny Conto vs. Waldo Cortes

Middleweight – Javier Martinez vs. Billy Wagner

Light Welterweight – Omar Rosario vs. Uriel Villanueva

Undercard action begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN+ (in English and Spanish). The Main event begins at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN and ESPN+ (in English and Spanish).

Like this: Like Loading...