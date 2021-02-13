Watch UFC 258: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns Live Stream PPV on ESPN

UFC 258: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns welterweight championship takes place live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on February 13 and will be shown live stream on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View.

Usman, 33, was originally supposed to take on his teammate Gilbert Burns back in July of 2020 for UFC 251 but Burns, 34, tested positive for COVID-19 and Jorge Masvidal filled in as a late replacement.

Usman successfully defended his welterweight title beating Masvidal by unanimous decision in a Pay-Per-View event from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and sold 1,300,000 buys.

The fight with Burns was rescheduled for UFC 256 on December 12, 2020 but Usman requested a postponement so he could recover from injuries suffered in training camp. The fight was scheduled for a third time for February 13 and both fighters made weight on Friday and are ready to get it on.

The co-main event is a female flyweight bout between two of the fastest rising stars in the division, once beaten Maycee Barber taking on Alexa Grasso.

Barber, 22, was highly touted as a future world champion and she boasted that she would become the youngest female UFC champion in history but a setback occurred when she lost a hard fought decision to experienced veteran Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 246.

Grasso, 27, comes from Mexico and has fought against some of the best in the division and is heading into the fight with a big win over Korean Ji Yeon Kim.

Main Card Pay-Per-View 10:00 p.m. ET/PT

Welterweight – Kamaru Usman (Champ) vs. Gilbert Burns

Women’s Flyweight – Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso

Middleweight – Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch

Featherweight – Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher

Middleweight – Maki Pitolo vs. Julian Marquez

Preliminary Undercard (ESPN / ESPN+) 8:00 p.m. ET/PT

Middleweight – Rodolfo Viera vs. Anthony Hernandez

Welterweight – Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima

Women’s Strawweight – Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin

Catchweight (140 lb) – Andre Ewell vs. Chris Gutierrez

Prelims (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass) 6:15 p.m. ET/PT

Welterweight – Gabriel Green vs. Philip Rowe

Women’s Flyweight – Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick

