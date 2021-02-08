Zab Judah: No way Ryan Garcia beats Manny Pacquiao

It seems the only people giving Ryan Garcia a real fighting chance against the aging legend Manny Pacquiao are his fans.

Boxers like Zab Judah think the 22-year-old Garcia is biting off more than he can chew taking on a grizzled veteran like Pacquiao. Even at the age of 42, Pacquiao would have the experience and tools to beat a green fighter like Garcia.

Garcia’s trainer Eddy Reynoso also advises his fighter against taking on a legend like Pacquiao and would rather he fight the other young lightweight champions like Gervonta “Tank” Davis or Devin Haney.

Judah told boxing reporter ESNEWS on Instagram Live that he feels the fight is a farce but on paper Pacquiao should win easy.

“I think it’s buffoonery, you know why? Because if the Pacquiao that we know shows up the way he’s supposed to show up, on paper he is supposed to demolish Ryan Garcia. Ryan Garcia is gonna be a great but is he ready for an elite Pacquiao right now? No way,” Judah said during an Instagram Live with ESNEWS.

“Even at his age right now, the speed and the power and everything that Pacquiao possesses is way too much for Ryan Garcia at this moment right now.

Judah also addressed the possible promotional push by the media claiming Pacquiao could age over night against Garcia.

“I think that the media is gonna build that story all the way up to this thing because Manny will all of a sudden turn old that night. But the Manny Pacquiao we know with the fast hands and the hard work and the Mofo that goes out there and works hard and does three thousand sit-ups, if he shows up he is gonna wash Ryan.

The two-division champion actually gained respect for Garcia because he proved he has fighting heart after Luke Campbell dropped him early and he went on to overcome the knockdown and finished off Campbell in the end with a vicious body shot.

“I actually like Ryan,” said Judah. “Lately Ryan has gained Zab Judah’s respect. I love a fighter that gets up off the ground and busts ass. When he did that I said oh yeah I like this kid.

“Like I said on paper he should not beat Manny Pacquiao, No Way. Yes, you take the opportunity that’s presented in front of you. Just like when Canelo fought Mayweather at a young age. Should Canelo have fought that fight? F no. We knew Canelo can’t beat Mayweather but what Canelo learned from that fight was everything, he gained the world after that fight, in that situation a loss was a great win for him.

Judah still stands by his prediction that Pacquiao dominates Garcia and is willing to quit boxing altogether for an entire year if Garcia knocks the Filipino legend out.

“If the man [Ryan Garcia] comes in there and knocks Pacquiao out, I’m probably not watching boxing for a whole year,” laughed Judah. “I mean no disrespect to Ryan, I like you. You gained my respect. I like the way you get up off the ground and dusted off. I mean if you know anything about my career that’s how I was, so, I love that about you, but on paper Manny Pacquiao today you are not supposed to beat Manny Pacquiao. You maybe go a couple rounds with him, maybe get dropped or even go the distance but you are gonna gain a lot of experience but beat him? Naw.

