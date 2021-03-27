Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte II Fight Live Stream on DAZN

Heavyweight action comes to the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar with Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte II live on March 27.

Tonight’s boxing card is promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom boxing and will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and live streamed online on DAZN in the USA.

Povetkin, 41, is a former world champion and Olympic gold medalist, who still believes he has some fight left in the tank after pulling off an upset victory on August 22, 2020 knocking out Dillian Whyte in the fifth round.

The Russian heavyweight was sidelined due to COVID-19 and the rematch with Whyte was postponed until March.

Now that he is fully recovered he feels he is prepared and ready to give his all and prove to the doubters that the first match was not luck.

Whyte, 32, was on the cusp of a title shot until Povetkin upset his plans to challenge champion Anthony Joshua.

This will be a chance at redemption for the former kickboxer turned boxer and he believes strongly that Povetkin will not repeat the same stoppage tonight.

For Whyte he will need to be focused and not overlook the older former champion, and for Povetkin he will need to be in tip top condition and hope the symptoms he suffered while sick do not hinder his stamina on fight night.

The winner will be one step closer to a world title shot and will eagerly away the winner of the unification bout between WBC champion Tyson Fury and WBA, WBO, IBF champion Anthony Joshua.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte

Heavyweight – Fabio Wardley vs. Eric Molina

Light Middleweight – Ted Cheeseman vs. James Metcalf

Super Lightweight – Campbell Hatton vs. Jesus Ruiz

Welterweight – Chris Kongo vs. Michael McKinson

Heavyweight – Erik Pfeifer vs. Nick Webb

Super Featherweight – Youssef Khoumari vs. Kane Baker

Watch Povetkin vs Whyte 2 on March 27, 2021 at at 7:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. ET Live Stream on DAZN (www.dazn.com)

