Chris Eubank Snr pays tribute to Marvin Hagler and answers more boxing questions

Chris Eubank Snr was one of the most colourful characters to ever box. Replying via email, Eubank Snr takes the time to answer questions and give a tribute to the legendary Marvin Hagler.

On the subject of whether he remembered fighters like Riddick Bowe in his days in New York:

I sparred 80 or 90 rounds with Riddick Bowe in the Lunar Boxing Club, NYC in 84. He was middleweight, I was light middle. He was there with friend Webster and brothers Robert Burton and Richard Burton who were friends with Mike Tyson and Mark Breland. I would travel with my friend Felipe, a three times Golden Gloves champ. We would all spar together along with three or four others there

[editors note: Webster Vinson, Felipe Parilla]

Hero? Marley as a child. Mandela as an adult.

Boxing hero? Mike Tyson.

First boxing memory? My brothers training in the house when I was 7.

Favourite fight? Joe Louis vs Max Schmeling II, or Pernell vs Nazario for the beautiful body punching.

Best opponent faced? By far, Michael Watson in our second fight.

Hardest puncher faced? Nigel Benn.

Best performance? Germany vs Graciano. In terms of being punch perfect.

Best fighter today? Saul. A throwback.

Best fight ever seen? Watson vs Eubank II. The fight had everything.

Best fighter ever seen? The best defensively was Herol Graham. The best offensively was Roy. The best overall is Duran because the best skill is to offensively defend.

Prediction of Joshua v Fury:

I would pick Joe Louis to beat Ali because I’m an old school purist.

Think about it mathematically. If Louis stepped with the jab he would have Ali on the ropes within two jabs, then comes a left hook if Muhammad moves to his right or a right hand if Muhammad moves to his left.

If AJ can learn how to step with the jab instead of just putting it out there then he beats my friend Tyson Fury because these men have long legs. Whether he has enough time to learn that after being fast tracked remains to be seen.

The wish must be for both men to remain undamaged. Winning and losing are imposters & draws are Godsends.

Thoughts on Marvin Hagler who sadly passed recently:

‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler was a blueprint. This man had no Olympic backing. He never took days off, you never heard him convey foul language and there was no quit in him. Integrity. Dignity.

What the East Coast hotbed did was it fortifies you when you come on through. He was proof that the darker the tunnel the brighter the light at the end of it.

The universe lost a true warrior. RIP Mr Hagler

On the subject of his son working with the great Roy Jones Jnr for his upcoming May 1st bout:

What Roy is learning Christopher is to be loose and relaxed. Roy was a master of this in his prime. They both have speed and combinations and fathers who boxed, so there is a synergy between them and that will breed success I believe.

