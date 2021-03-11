Robert Garcia: Fighters have told us Mikey Garcia hits harder than Manny Pacquiao

Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao is currently in negotiations for his next fight and the 8-division world champion who was recently stripped of his WBA super title due to inactivity, told ABS-CBN he is leaning toward Mikey Garcia but undefeated WBO champion Terence Crawford is still in the running for his next opponent.

The 42-year-old Filipino Senator hasn’t fought in over a year since dethroning WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman back in July 2019.

The inactivity was due to the Covid-19 pandemic that shocked the globe and caused major sporting events to cease and large gatherings were no longer permitted.

Boxing events were allowed in certain places, but in a bubble with masks required, testing and restrictions. States like Texas and Florida are allowing audiences in limited capacity but Pacquiao he wants to be able to fight in front of a packed arena and this is part of the reason he hasn’t fought yet.

Trainer Robert Garcia has Pacquiao twice before is excited at the opportunity to face the Filipino legend again.

Garcia trained and worked the corner for Antonio Margarito and Brandon Rios when they fought and lost to Pacquiao and if Mikey lands the fight it would be third times a charm.

Garcia was recently interviewed by Fight Hub TV and he gave his thoughts on the possible Mikey Garcia vs. Manny Pacquiao fight.

“Maybe not an edge because Pacquiao is Pacquiao,” Garcia told Fight Hub TV. “We all seen his last fight against Kieth Thurman a solid welterweight and Pacquiao dominated. He won the fight, he dropped Thurman. Even at 40 something Pacquiao is still Pacquiao, he is one of those few fighters that we see in a lifetime.

“Mikey’s hungry. Mikey’s training hard and Mikey’s got skills. Mikey also has power. We’ve had fighters who’ve faced Pacquiao before you know (Antonio) Margarito, Brandon Rios, and they all tell us that Mikey hits harder, you know Jessie Vargas also mentioned something like that. It’s pretty interesting but the fight won’t be easy. I know for a fact that Pacquiao always trains hard. Pacquiao still has a lot left in his body. It would be a dangerous fight but something we would really take advantage of and try to pull it off.”

Like this: Like Loading...