Watch Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte 2 Rematch Live Stream Online

Matchroom Boxing and DAZN will live stream the Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte 2 fight on March 27 from the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar.

Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 is billed as the Rumble On The Rock and this will be a rematch that could deliver fireworks.

In the first fight Povetkin came in as an underdog and knocked out Whyte in the fifth round. Whyte claims he wasn’t prepared heading in the the bought and Povetkin wants to prove the same outcome will happen and it was no fluke.

The two were original scheduled to rematch on November 21, 2020 but Povetkin tested positive for COVID-19 and it was postponed.

Whyte doesn’t believe Povetkin was as sick as he claims and thinks it was a blatant move to buy more time to train.

At 41, Povetkin still believes he has what it takes to make another run at the world title. Whyte at 32, is in his prime and he will need to redeem himself tonight to remain in title contention.

The winner of the heavyweight scrap won’t get a title shot for a while because Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are set to unify the heavyweight division with all the belts (IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO) on the line for undisputed status and the two also have a rematch clause in play.

Campbell Hatton the son of Manchester boxing legend and former light welterweight champion Ricky “Hitman” Hatton will also be on the card in a 140-pound contest against Jesus Ruiz.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte

Heavyweight – Fabio Wardley vs. Eric Molina

Light Middleweight – Ted Cheeseman vs. James Metcalf

Super Lightweight – Campbell Hatton vs. Jesus Ruiz

Welterweight – Chris Kongo vs. Michael McKinson

Heavyweight – Erik Pfeifer vs. Nick Webb

Super Featherweight – Youssef Khoumari vs. Kane Baker

Watch the fights on March 27, 2021 at at 7:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. ET Live Stream on DAZN (www.dazn.com)

