Watch Artur Beterbiev vs Adam Deines Fight Live Stream on ESPN

Artur Beterbiev vs. Adam Deines takes place at the Khodynka Ice Palace, Moscow, Russia on March 20, and will be shown on TV on ESPN and live streamed online on ESPN +.

Top Rank promotions believes undefeated knockout artist Artur Beterbiev is the best in the 175-lbs division. The hard hitting puncher holds the WBC and IBF world titles and is ready to step back into the ring after a long layoff.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the globe, Beterbiev beat Oleksandr Gvozdyk by TKO in round 10 to unify the WBC and IBF world titles at light heavyweight.

Beterbiev holds an impressive record of 15 wins, 0 losses and all wins by knockout. Tonight he will defend his world titles against German challenger Adam Deines.

Deines, 30, is a huge underdog and only has one career defeat that was a decision loss to Chinese fighter Meng Fanlong in 2019. The German contender has two stoppage victories in his last two fights and will need to fight the perfect fight tonight in order to secure a victory and avoid the devastating power of the Russian champion.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight Championship – Artur Beterbiev vs. Adam Deines (WBC/IBF Titles)

Super Middleweight – Azizbek Abdugofurov vs. Pavel Silyagin (WBC silver super middleweight title)

Light Welterweight – Khariton Agrba vs. Helber Rojas

Junior Middleweight – Alexander Besputin vs. Viktor Plotnikov

Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 3:00PM EDT / 12:00PM PDT on ESPN and Live Stream ESPN+.

