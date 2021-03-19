Watch BKFC 16: Leonard Garcia vs. Joe Elmore Live Stream on BKFC Digital App

BKFC PRESIDENT DAVID FELDMAN: “BKFC-16 IN BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI IS SOLD OUT” – Watch BKFC-16 Live on BKFC Digital App This Friday, March 19

Philadelphia, PA – David Feldman, president of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), today announced that the BKFC-16 event taking place this Friday, March 19th live from inside the Biloxi Civic Center in Biloxi, Mississippi is sold out.

Feldman added that fight fans can watch BKFC-16 on the newly-launched BKFC Digital App, which is available for free download in the Apple Store at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/bare-knuckle-tv/id1497729109 and Google Play at: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bkfc&hl=en_US&gl=US.

BKFC-16 main card starts at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. Two preliminary bouts will be streamed free on the BKFC YouTube Page @BareKnuckleFightingChampionship starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Feldman said, “From top to bottom this is one of the strongest cards we’ve put together. Biloxi is truly our second home with this being our seventh event in front of the supportive legion of BKFC fans there. It’s going to be a night of the world’s best bare-knuckle action inside the Civic Center and for fans watching at home on the BKFC Digital App.”

The Biloxi Civic Center is located at 578 Howard Street, Biloxi, MS 39530. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. CT; first bout begins at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Headlining BKFC-16 is a lightweight grudge match between Leonard ‘Bad Boy’ Garcia, (1-1), fighting out of Lubbock, TX and Joe ‘The Hitman’ Elmore, (2-0), of Atlanta, GA.

Co-featured and making his BKFC debut, Former Boxing World Champion DeMarcus ‘Chop Chop’ Corley of Washington, D.C. clashes with BKFC veteran Reggie ‘Eaz-E’ Barnett Jr. of Virginia Beach, VA in a bantamweight bout.

Leading off the undercard in the heavyweight division, BKFC’s First Ever Heavyweight World Champion and the First Heavyweight Police Gazette Champion Arnold Adams (3-1), of Oak Forrest, IL, battles fan favorite Bobo O’Bannon, (1-1) of Mobile, AL

Adams will be making his first start since August 10, 2019 at BKFC-7. Among his three victories include huge wins over current BKFC Heavyweight World Champion Joey Beltran and Sam Shewmaker. O’Bannon returns to the Biloxi squared circle following a memorable one-round slugfest against Shewmaker on December 11, 2020 at BKFC-15.

In an outstanding middleweight matchup, Biloxi, MS hometown favorite, 29-year-old Tyler ‘The Zombie’ Hill, clashes with ‘Z Man’ Zion Tomlinson (1-0), of Roanoke VA. The 21-year-old Tomlinson returns to BKFC following his first-round stoppage of Harrison Aiken on October 16, 2020 at ‘Toe the Line 2.’

Competing at a weight limit of 165lb., Hattiesburg, MS native Brad ‘Machine Gun’ Kelly, (1-0) collides with Elvin ‘El Bandido’ Brito, (2-2) of Puerto Rico. Kelly quickly impressed the Biloxi faithful on December 11, 2020 with a stunning first round knockout of Kaine Tomlinson, Sr. at BKFC-15. Brito returns to action after an action-packed win over Kaleb Harris on July 24, 2020 at BKFC-11.

In a welterweight cross-state showdown, Melvin ‘The Young Assassin’ Guillard, (0-1), of Kenner, LA hits the squared circle against BKFC debuting Scott ‘The Irish Spartan’ O’Shaughnessy, of Slidell, LA. In his BKFC debut, Guillard suffered an unfortunate hand injury that stopped his fight against Isaac-Valle Flagg at BKFC-7 on October 18, 2019.

Also fighting in the welterweight division, Adrian ‘Guard Yo Grill’ Miles, of Birmingham, AL battles Saginaw, MI MMA veteran Jason ‘J Hook Em’ Fish, (1-0)

Fighting at 165lb. Forrest, MS native Kaleb ‘The Lionheart’ Harris, sporting a BKFC record of 2-3, looks to even his record against battle-tested veteran Noah Cutter of Defuniak Springs, FL.

In a bantamweight matchup of Los Angeles, CA based BKFC fighters, David Diaz faces off against Spencer Ruggeri. Both fighters were selected from the BKFC Fighter Tryouts and will be making their promotional debuts.

Rounding out the card in the middleweight division, Louisiana’s Ryan Jones clashes with Eric ‘The Genetic Freak’ Thompson of Slidell, LA.

For more information, please visit bareknuckle.tv, and follow BKFC at the following social media handles:

· Instagram: @BareKnuckleFC

· Twitter: @BareKnuckleFC

· Facebook: @BareKnuckleFC

· YouTube: @BareKnuckleFightingChampionship

· TikTok: @BareKnuckleFC

· Website: www.BKFC.com

Like this: Like Loading...