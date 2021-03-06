Watch Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire Live Stream on FITE

The self proclaimed GWOAT (Greatest Woman Of All Time) Claressa Shields returns to the boxing ring to unify all of the major sanctioning body belts at 154-pounds against undefeated Canadian champion Marie-Eve Dicaire.

Tonight’s fight is promoted by SALITA promotions and will take place at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan the hometown of Shields and will be live streamed on FITE TV Pay-Per-View.

Shields is the greatest female boxer in history having won 2 Olympic gold medals, and securing belts from 168, 160, and 154, she is also a former undisputed world champion in the middleweight division and tonight will try to make history as a two division undisputed world champion a feat that has rarely been achieved in boxing.

Shields is 10 and 0 with 2 wins by KO, she wants to show off her punching power in tonight’s fight and promises to make a statement against the Canadian champion.

Dicaire is undefeated but isn’t known for knockout power having won all her bouts by decision, she will try to upset Shields by out-boxing her which will be a very difficult task especially if you do not have the power to hurt her.

The Canadian will be making her USA debut and also be in enemy territory fighting in Shields hometown.

Someone’s unbeaten record will go and only one will remain as the queen of the division, and betting odds favor Shields to be victorious.

Fight Card

Women’s Jr. Middleweight Championship (WBC, WBA WBO, IBF) – Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire

Women’s Cruiserweight – Danielle Perkins vs. Monika Harrison

Women’s Bantamweight – Jamie Mitchell vs. Noemi Bosques

Women’s Bantamweight – Marlen Esparza vs. Shelly Barnett

Catchweight 163 lbs – Timur Kerefov vs. Manny Woods

Heavyweight – Robert Simms vs. Aaron Quintana

The Shields vs. Dicaire fight airs on March 5, 2021 at 9:00/6:00 PM ET/PT, on InDemand (Cable, Satellite) and Live Stream on FITE.TV ($29.95 Pay-Per-View).

