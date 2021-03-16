Watch Hassan Mwakinyo vs Brendon Denes Live Stream on FITE TV

Plus TV To Broadcast Mwakinyo Vs Denes WBC/ABU Title Fight Across Africa on 26th March and also available on-line through FITE TV.

The Jackson Group, Global Boxing Stars and Epic Sports and Entertainment, the co-promoters of the Rumble in Dar series, in association with the Tanzania Tourist Board #VisitTanzania, KCB Bank, Onomo Hotels, Urban Soul Apparel (Botswana) and M Bet, today announced that Plus TV (DSTV channel #294) is to broadcast the second edition of the series exclusively across Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We are very excited to partner up with the Rumble in Dar series co-promoters the Jackson Group, Global Boxing Stars and Epic Sports and Entertainment as well as DSTV Multi-Choice Tanzania and KCB to bring the Rumble In Dar second edition to our esteemed viewers in and across Africa.

“We are proud to take boxing to global stage through this partnership. Plus TV is available exclusively on DSTV channel number 294 to more than 30 African countries.

“We urge our viewers to tune in on the day of the event from exactly 8pm to enjoy this unforgettable event.” Said Ramadhan Bukini, Operations Director at Plus TV

Back in January boxing fans around the world were enthralled by an incredible evening of boxing featuring world stars such as Bulgaria’s Tervel Pulev and American Shawn Miller amongst others, that concluded with Tanzania’s very own Ibrahim Class securing the World Boxing Federation (WBF) intercontinental championship after a 12 round Battle Royale with seriously tough South Africa based Malawian Dennis Mwale.

The second edition of the Rumble in Dar series, as with the first, has a closely matched international card that features two World Boxing Council African Boxing Union (WBC-ABU) Championship contests.

The main event sees Tanzania’s Hassan Mwakinyo (18-2-0) in action against Zimbabwean Brendon Denes of Zimbabwe (8-0-0) for the the vacant WBC Africa (WBC-ABU) Super Welterweight Championship.

The co-main event pits Nigerian Olanrewaju Durodora (34-0-8) against Tanzania’s Shaban Jongo (8-1-2) for the WBC Africa (WBC-ABU) championship.

The stellar undercard features closely matched international fights:

8 Round Heavyweight Contest: Switzerland based Kenyan Collins Omondi (5-0-0) versus Zimbabwe’s Elvis Moyo (9-6-2)

6 Round Heavyweight Contest: Ukraine’s Ihor Shavadzutskyi (5-0-0) versus Uganda’s Shafik Kiwanuka (3-0-0)

8 Round Lightweight Contest: Tanzania’s Ibrahim Class (25-6-0) versus TBA

8 Round Super Welterweight Contest: Bulgaria’s Yosif Panov (18-3-0) versus Tanzania’s Nicolaus Mdoe (10-5-1)

4 Round Heavyweight Contest: Bulgaria’s Pencho Tsevtkov (4-0-0) versus Zimbabwe’s Simon Madhanire (1-2-1)

8 Round Super Welterweight Contest: Zambia’s Lolita Muzeya (16-0-0) versus TBA

4 Round Lightweight Contest: Bulgaria’s Joana Nwamerue (3-0-0) versus Zimbabwe’s Netsai Vaina Bondayi (2-3-1)

6 Round Heavyweight Contest: South Africa’s Ardi Ndembo (2-0-0) versus Malawi’s Alick Gogodo (4-5-0)

The second edition of the Rumble in Dar series, in association with the Tanzania Tourist Board #VisitTanzania, KCB Bank, Onomo Hotels, Urban Soul Apparel (Botswana) and M Bet, will be broadcast live across Sub-Saharan Africa exclusively by Plus TV, which is available exclusively on DSTV channel number 294 in more than 30 African countries as well as syndicated globally to linear and digital channels (check local channel listings) and on-line at FITE TV.

