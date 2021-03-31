Watch Tim Tszyu vs Dennis Hogan Fight Live Stream on Foxtel

Australian rising star Tim Tszyu will put his undefeated record on the line when he takes on Dennis Hogan in a junior middleweight bout on March 31st at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, NSW, Australia.

Tszyu (17-0, 13 KOS) is the son of legendary Aussie fighter Kostya Tszyu, and is ready to make a name for himself in the professional ranks as he is quickly becoming a stand out attraction in his native country of Australia.

Tonight the young undefeated prospect will continue to climb the ladder to title contention when he takes on Irish fighter Dennis Hogan a former title challenger who will really be a big step up in competition for the young star.

Hogan is best known for his two failed title bids. In his first title fight against Jaime Munguia many ringside observers felt he did enough to beat the undefeated Mexican champion but he lost on the cards.

In his second bid for a title he faced the hard hitting American champion Jermall Charlo and was knocked out in the tenth round.

Tszyu is aiming to make a statement win against Hogan, bu the tough Irish contender is not going to lay down easily and is motivated to pull off the upset against the Aussie favorite.

The winner of tonight’s junior middleweight world title eliminator could be next in line for a shot at the WBO super-welterweight title against Brian Costano.

Tonight’s Tszyu vs Hogan event will be shown live on Pay-Per-View on Foxtel Main Event PPV on March 31, 2021 at 7:00 PM AEDT [www.foxtel.com.au/watch/main-event].

