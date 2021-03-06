Watch UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya, Nunes vs. Anderson Fight Live Stream

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will host he biggest fight card of 2021 UFC 259 featuring three world title fights and a stacked undercard.

The main event will be headlined by Jan Blachowicz defending his 205 pound championship against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

The Co-Main event features the greatest female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes putting her 145-pound belt up against challenger Megan Anderson.

The third championship bout has bantamweight champion Petr Yan taking on top contender Aljamain Sterling in his first title defense.

Undefeated Israel Adesanya is one a quest for greatness after winning the middleweight title and defending it he is going up a division to seek glory and become a two-division world champion.

Jan Blachowicz achieved his dream of becoming a UFC champion when he knocked out Dominick Reyes for the vacant title last September. The belt was vacated by long reigning champion Jon Jones when he announced he would move up to heavyweight.

Blachowicz will use his pressure and power to try to take the fight to the elusive Adesanya, it will be a good fight between two champions and top tier fights with something to prove.

Amanda Nunes holds titles at bantamweight and featherweight, she is best known for her knockout wins of Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm. Nunes solidified herself as one of the greatest UFC fighters in history and the greatest female fighter with her sensational wins over former world champions.

Challenger Megan Anderson will try to pull off one of the greatest upsets in the UFC by trying to win the belt off the hard hitting powerful Nunes who can end a fight with either hand or leg.

Main Card

Light Heavyweight Championship – Jan Blachowicz (Champ) vs. Israel Adesanya

Women’s Featherweight Championship – Amanda Nunes (Champ) vs. Megan Anderson

Bantamweight Championship – Petr Yan (Champ) vs. Aljamain Sterling

Lightweight – Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober

Light Heavyweight – Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic

ESPN Prelim Card

Bantamweight – Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney

Bantamweight – Yadong Song vs. Kyler Phillips

Flyweight – Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov

Flyweight – Rogerio Bontorin vs. Kai Kara France

Early Prelim Card ESPN+

Flyweight – Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa

Light Heavyweight – Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg

Welterweight – Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews

Women’s Strawweight – Livinha Souza vs. Amanda Lemos

Lightweight – Uros Medic vs. Aalon Cruz

Bantamweight – Mario Bautista vs. Trevin Jones

Watch UFC 259 Pay-Per-View on March 6, 2021 at 10/7 PM ET/PT Live Stream on ESPN+.

