Watch Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Maurice Hooker Fight Live Stream on DAZN

Golden Boy Promotions will host an exciting fight card from Forth Worth, Texas on March 20th, featuring two local Texas fighters Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Maurice Hooker going head to head in the main event. The fights will be live streamed on DAZN.

The Co-main event will be a Women’s strawweight world title fight with undefeated Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada fighting for her first world title against WBA champion Anabel Ortiz.

Undefeated Vergil Ortiz is one of the most exciting knockout artists in boxing, and at only 22-years-old he has climbed the welterweight ranks beating all his 16 opponents by knockout.

Ortiz has beaten some experienced veteran fighters who have never been stopped before like Mauricio Herrera and knocking them out. His power is considered otherworldly and according to his promoter Oscar De La Hoya the kid hasn’t even fully matured yet and will just get stronger and more powerful as he gets older.

Tonight Ortiz will be in against a former 140-pound world champion Maurice Hooker and it will be his toughest test to date.

Hooker, 31, only has one loss and that came by knockout to Jose Ramirez who is a stablemate of Ortiz.

For Hooker he feels his experience will come into play and he will be able to expose some flaws that Ortiz has.

If Ortiz knocks out Hooker it would put him in line for a future world title shot within the year, that is if any of the world champions in the division are willing to face the devastating young puncher.

Seniesa Estrada, 28, is undefeated in 19 bouts, with 8 by way of KO, and tonight she will finally fight for her first official world title against a long reigning champion with over 30 fights to her belt.

Estrada will need to put on a perfect performance against 34-year-old Mexican champion Anabel Ortiz to truly make sure she secures the strap and fulfills her dream of becoming a world champion.

Fight Card

Welterweight – Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Maurice Hooker

Women’s Strawweight Championship – Anabel Ortiz vs. Seniesa Estrada (WBA Title)

Light Welterweight – Jairo Lopez vs. Marcelino Lopez

Cruiserweight – Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Dustin Long

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Maurice Hooker takes place at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET/PT. www.DAZN.com will live streamed the event online.

