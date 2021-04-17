Indian Boxing Star Neeraj Goyat Co-Headlines Let Battle Commence IV Live on FITE TV May 29

WBC Asia Champion Neeraj Goyat Co-Headlines Let Battle Commence IV on the 29th May – Live on FITE TV

Indian Star Neeraj Goyat, who was set to fight Amir Khan in 2019 makes his UK Debut in Aberdeen

Six time, five division World Champion and Promoter Lee Mcallister announced that he and World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia Welterweight Champion Neeraj Goyat will co-headline LET BATTLE COMMENCE IV, that takes place on the 29th May 2021 and broadcast live on FITE TV, as well as further linear and digital channels globally.

Reigning WBC Asia Champion Goyat is probably the best known Indian boxer by fans of the pugilistic arts, following the announcement back in 2019 that he was to face Amir Khan in a mega fight in Saudi Arabia, unfortunately prior to the much anticipated showdown, Goyat was seriously injured in a car crash and had to pull out, Khan fought Australia’s Billy Dib.

Goyat fully recovered from his injuries and immediately got back to winning ways, in his most recent contest, that took place at the Majestic Pride Ship, Panjim, India back in March this year Goyat knocked-out Sandeep Kumar after just 34 seconds of the fourth round.

On making the announcement McAllister said, “I’m a big fan of Neeraj.

“We had planned to bring him to the UK back in 2019, but when the opportunity to fight Amir was put on the table I just tore up the contract. Fighting Amir on an internationally broadcast event was a huge opportunity for Neeraj and I wasn’t going to stand in the way.

“To say I was gutted the fight didn’t happen is an understatement as the fans world-wide would have seen just how talented Neeraj is.

“So here we are two years later and finally we are going to have Neeraj fight on one of our shows and unlike when we were originally bringing him over, now our events are televised, so finally fans worldwide will get to see just what an immense talent he is.”

In mid-March 2020, like all sporting events, Professional Boxing shows world-wide were cancelled, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

UK Government restrictions were relaxed in July 2020 so that sporting events could resume, however with the proviso that no spectators would be allowed to attend. With this in mind McAllister joined forces with the British & Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA) to create a series of Professional Boxing events that take place ‘Behind Closed Doors’.

The inaugural LET BATTLE COMMENCE event, that took place behind closed doors at the Northern Hotel in Aberdeen on Saturday 18th July 2020, was headlined by longtime WBO Featherweight King Scott Harrison versus PBC International Champion Paul Peers. The main support featured the professional debut of ten time Kickboxing World Champion Caitlin Foran.

LET BATTLE COMMENCE II, took place on Friday 4th September 2020 and was headlined by PBC & WBU International Champion Nathan Beattie versus UK based Nicaraguan Julio Bendana. The undercard featured no less than three female contests, including two of the UK’s top female amateur boxers, Hollie Towl and Eleanor Coulson, making their professional debuts, this event also took place behind closed doors in Aberdeen.

The third edition, LET BATTLE COMMENCE – THE LIONESSES, that takes place on Saturday 24th April 2021 is set to enter the record books as the first all Female professional boxing event to take place not only in the UK but also the first in Europe.

Joining the much lauded duo McAllister and Goyat on the 29th May 2021 LET BATTLE COMMENCE IV are;

PBC/WBU International Super Lightweight Champion Nathan Beattie, rising unbeaten Super Featherweight prospect Kevin Traynor, stylish unbeaten Heavyweight prospect Craig Dick, unbeaten Middleweight prospect Adam Stewart, local Heavyweight Liam Allan makes his second professional outing, whilst Indian Featherweight Sukhdeep Singh makes his professional debut.

LET BATTLE COMMENCE IV co-headlined by Lee Mcallister and Neeraj Goyat will take place behind closed doors at the Northern Hotel, Aberdeen on the 29th May 2021 and will be broadcast live on FITE TV as well as further linear and digital channels globally (please check local listings)

