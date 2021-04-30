Joel Diaz: Spence and Garcia will hurt Manny Pacquiao because he is old

Filipino ring legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao hasn’t fought in almost two years and was recently stripped of the WBA world title he won in his last fight against Keith Thurman on July 2019 due to inactivity.

At the age of 42, Pacquiao could age overnight and that’s what a lot of the boxing world think could happen to the Filipino southpaw.

Pacquiao defied critics when he won a title against a younger and stronger undefeated champion in Keith Thurman at the age of 40, but two years of ring rust at his age could hurt him heading into his next bout.

Pacquiao is known for his high paced style and high punch output, but every fighter has his day and father time will eventually catch up to them.

Trainer Joel Diaz who faced Pacquiao three times, twice with Timothy Bradley and once with Lucas Matthysse told ESNEWS that he doesn’t like the idea of a old Manny Pacquiao being fed to these young lions and hopes he retires because he has nothing else to prove.

“He has nothing else to prove anymore,” Diaz told ESNEWS. “All Pacquiao will do facing these young, strong fighters is jeopardize his health. He is already old and honestly he has nothing else to prove. He’s already one of the best fighters in the world. He already made his career. I mean he already became a world champion in 8 divisions.

Diaz doesn’t want the Pac-Man to be a stepping stone for younger fighters, and would like him to follow Floyd Mayweather’s footsteps and just cash out doing exhibitions fights against YouTubers.

“He shouldn’t give these young fighters the privilege of putting him on their record and jeopardize his health. He should just be smart and like Mayweather is doing and generate money putting on exhibitions with a YouTuber and just retire.

“I like Manny Pacquiao. One of the best fighters with much respect, but as a person, as a coach, or a friend or whatever, he shouldn’t be fighting anymore against these strong, young fighters coming up.

Errol Spence Jr. and Mikey Garcia are being floated around as possible opponents for Pacquiao, but Diaz believes its too dangerous and both guys will hurt him.

“If he fights Errol Spence Jr., Errol is too strong. He’s young. He’s strong. I think he will hurt Pacquiao. If he fights Mikey Garcia, Mikey is really good and very precise with that right hand, as you can see when he fought Jessie Vargas, I think he can hurt him too.

“These young legitimate fighters will hurt Manny Pacquiao, not because they are better, it’s because of the age. Manny Pacquiao is already at an age where he shouldn’t be fighting.”

