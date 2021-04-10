Mark Magsayo vs Pablo Cruz Fight Live Stream on Showtime

Undefeated Filipino featherweight prospect Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo (21-0, 14 KOs) will showcase his skills on the undercard of the Jaron “Boots” Ennis vs. Sergey Lipinets and Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Rodriguez fight card on April 10.

In his last outing the 25-year-old Filipino stand out was in tough with durable Mexican southpaw Rigoberto Hermosillo and ultimately won the bought by split decision but one of the judges scored the bout for the Mexican.

The featherweight division is stacked with talent and one of the greatest featherweights of all time is Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao and Magsayo is inspired by his Filipino countryman and idol every time he steps into the ring and he will have Freddie Roach best known for training Pacquiao in his corner on fight night.

Magsayo’s opponent is 34-year-old Pablo Cruz of Houston, Texas, and he will come into the ring with the chance to upset the favorite.

Tonight’s Showtime event from the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut will also feature another Filipino star, IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas defending his title against Jonathan Rodriguez.

Ancajas will be the co-feature to the Jaron Ennis vs. Sergey Lipinets welterweight main event and it will be a chance for Ancajas to shine since leaving Top Rank promotions.

The broadcast starts at 9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT, April 10, 2021 LIVE on SHOWTIME and fans can watch online through the SHOWTIME APP which will Live Stream tonight’s fights.

