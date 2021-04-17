Watch Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Fight Live Stream on FITE TV

The biggest fight of 2021 is upon us when Jake Paul one of YouTube’s biggest stars takes on Ben Askren one of Mixed Martial Arts most decorated fighters in Triller Fight Club live streaming Pay-Per-View event from Atlanta.

Paul, 24, is 2 and 0 as a professional boxer with both his wins by way of knockout. The young YouTube sensation bit the boxing bug and is serious about becoming a world contending boxer.

He has no amateur boxing background and his team is building him up slowly, to gain more experience and during his progression he believes he will be the first boxer to generate a billion dollars.

Paul was a viral hit when he fought on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. PPV knocking out NBA star Nate Robinson in a vicious one punch KO that left Robinson out cold, with his face on the canvas.

Shortly after his fight with Robinson, former UFC veteran and MMA world champion Ben “Funky” Askren clowned the YouTuber on his social media and said he would be willing to take him on in boxing match.

Paul and Triller sent out a contract which Askren couldn’t refuse and now the two are ready to square up in the boxing ring.

The co-main event features former light welterweight world champion Regis Prograis and former lightweight contender Ivan Redkach.

Also on the card is another Boxing versus MMA scrap, with former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir taking on former cruiserweight champion Steve Cunningham. Mir weighed in over 270 pounds and Cunningham was 206 pounds, this is a David versus Goliath type size match up.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight – Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

Welterweight – Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach

Heavyweight – Steve Cunningham vs. Frank Mir

Cruiserweight – Joe Fournier vs. Reykon

Light Heavyweight – Junior Younan vs. Jeysen Minda

Junior Middleweight – Quinton Randall vs. William Jackson

Triller Fight Club: Paul vs. Askren Pay-Per-View takes place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia on April 17, 2021, at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on FITE.TV.

