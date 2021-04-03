Watch Jamel Herring vs Carl Frampton, Donnie Nietes vs Pablo Carrillo Live Stream

Top Rank and MTK Global host a night of boxing action at The Rotunda Caesars Palace Bluewaters, Dubai, United Arab Emirates on April 3rd with a super featherweight world title main event between WBO champion Jamel Herring and challenger Carl Frampton, Filipino multi division champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes will also be on the card fighting Pablo Carrillo.

Tonight’s event will be shown via live stream on ESPN+ in the USA.

Herring (22-2, 10 KOs) currently holds the WBO 130-pound title which he won from Masayuki Ito in May 2019, he recently defended his title against Puerto Rican Jonathan Oquendo winning by disqualification in September 2020.

Herring was supposed to fight Carl Frampton in the summer of 2020 in Belfast, Ireland but dude to COVID-19 the fight was called off.

Frampton (28-2, 16 KOs) is a former featherweight and junior featherweight world champion from Ireland. He is on a two-fight win streak since losing a decision to Josh Warrington in December 2018.

The Irish boxing star wants to make history to become the countries only three weight division world champion and he feels he will achieve that tonight against Herring.

Donnie Nietes (48-1-5, 23 KOs) is a four weight division champion from the Philippines and at 38-years-old he is still inspired to fight in boxing watching his countryman Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao in his 40’s beating young undefeated champions like Keith Thurman.

Nietes hasn’t fought since 2018 and tonight he will be in against a tough Colombian slugger in Pablo Carrillo.

Fight Card

Super Featherweight – Jamel Herring vs. Carl Frampton (WBO Title)

Light Welterweight – Zhankosh Turarov vs. Tyrone McKenna (Canceled Turarov tested positive for COVID-19)

Light Welterweight – Keyshawn Davis vs. Richman Ashelley

Super Flyweight – Donnie Nietes vs. Pablo Carrillo

Junior Middleweight – Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs. Heber Rondon

Welterweight – Faizan Anwar vs. Evgenii Vazem

Super Featherweight – Fahad Al Bloushi vs. Suraj

World Junior Lightweight Championship: Jamel Herring Vs. Carl Frampton Sat, April 3 – 4pm ET / 1pm PT, Live Stream on ESPN +.

Like this: Like Loading...