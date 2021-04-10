Watch Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Rodriguez Fight Live Stream on Showtime

Filipino IBF Super Flyweight World champion Jerwin Ancajas will defend his title against Mexican challenger Jonathan Rodriguez at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut as the co-main event to the Jaron Ennis vs. Sergey Lipinets fight on Showtime world championship boxing.

Jerwin Ancajas is one of the Philippines best talents and is guided by the legendary Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao.

The 29-year-old champion has held the IBF 115-pound title since beating Puerto Rican McJoe Arroyo by unanimous decision in September 2016.

Ancajas wants to unify the titles against the other champions in his division and is eager to put on a show tonight on Showtime.

The Main Event will pit undefeated 23-year-old rising star Jaron “Boots” Ennis against 32-year-old former world champion Sergey Lipinets in what will be the toughest fight of Ennis career.

Lipinets will try to test the young upstart and hopes to upset him and show that experience can beat youth. This will be a bout where either guy can end the night with a punch since they both possess knockout power.

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Thomas Dulorme will be a WBA welterweight title eliminator fight with the winning being next in line for a world title shot.

Also on the card will be Filipino featherweight rising star Mark Magsayo who is trained by the legendary trainer Freddie Roach best known for guiding Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao to multiple weight division titles.

Magsayo will take on Pablo Cruz in what will be a tough out for the Filipino contender.

Evan Holyfield the son of former Cruiserweight and Heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield will also see some action tonight in a 154-pound bout against Nicholas Compton.

Fight Card

Welterweight – Jaron “Boots” Ennis vs. Sergey Lipinets

Super Flyweight Championship – Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Rodriguez (IBF title)

Welterweight – Eimantas Stanionis vs. Thomas Dulorme

Featherweight – Mark Magsayo vs. Pablo Cruz

Junior Middleweight – Evan Holyfield vs. Nicholas Compton

The fights start at 9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT, April 10, 2021 LIVE on SHOWTIME and the SHOWTIME APP will Live Stream the event.

