Watch LET BATTLE COMMENCE – THE LIONESSES: Hopewell, Towl and Finch Live Stream on FITE TV

Sportanarium Interviews Hopewell, Towl and Finch Ahead of 24th April Historic UK First Female Pro Event – watch Live & Free on FITE TV

Sportanarium Radio’s Trevor Lake interviews Nicola Hopewell, Hollie Towl and Angelica Finch ahead of them competing on the Historic first all female professional boxing event to take place in the United Kingdom – LET BATTLE COMMENCE – THE LIONESSES, in association with Thomson Dairies, Bounty Competitions, RDX, Empire Pro Tape and Go Sports & Entertainment that will take place behind closed doors at the Northern Hotel in Aberdeen on Saturday 24th April 2021 and will be broadcast live and free to view on FITE TV as well as further linear and digital channels globally (please check local listings)

Nicola Hopewell is a development national champion and regional and National amateur England boxing flyweight champion with multiple box cup titles. On the 24th April Nicola Hopewell will be making her third Professional outing and faces a tough test against Sheffield’s Juliette Winter

Hollie Towl is a 5 time ABA national champion! At three different weights won back to back over five years !! A huge accolade and unprecedented! Hollie is also a national England boxing youth lightweight champion and multiple box cup including Irish titles. Hollie Towl, who will be making her second appearance in the LET BATTLE COMMENCE series, faces former Kick Boxing rising star Cara MacLochlainn who makes her Professional Boxing debut on the event.

Former GB squad member and three-time ABA champion Angelica Finch, who will box at Featherweight. Angelica Finch has a tough professional boxing debut as she takes on Shrewsbury’s former PBC International Silver Super Bantamweight Champion Jaime Bates

Also featuring on LET BATTLE COMMENCE – THE LIONESSES, in association with Thomson Dairies, Bounty Competitions, RDX, Empire Pro Tape and Go Sports & Entertainment are;

Ellie Coulson is a three time national finalist and England boxing national youth middleweight champion with again multiple box cup titles. Ellie Coulson will also be making her second appearance in the series, this time she faces Ester Konecna from the Czech Republic.

Former Elite Amateur, South Shields’ Estelle Scott, will make her professional debut against fellow pro debutant Kirsty Biswas from Middlesbrough.

Manchester’s former PBC International Silver Super Bantamweight Champion Sophie Varley, who now competes at Super Flyweight, will face Natasha Boyes.

To watch the Sportanarium interviews with Nicola Hopewell, Hollie Towl and Angelica Finch please go to; https://letbattlecommence.com/LionessesInterviewsFITE.mp4 or



LET BATTLE COMMENCE – THE LIONESSES, in association with Thomson Dairies, Bounty Competitions, RDX, Empire Pro Tape and Go Sports & Entertainment that will take place in the United Kingdom from 7:30pm in the UK, 2:30pm EST /11:30am PST in USA, on Saturday 24th April 2021 and will be broadcast live and free to view on FITE TV, AVO NETWORK, SPORTS CHANNEL NETWORK, SOWETO TV, PPV LIVE, as well as further linear and digital channels globally (please check local listings)

