Watch Tony Harrison vs Bryant Perrella Live Stream on FOX PBC Fight Night

The Premier Boxing Champions heads out to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California to host a event headlined by former WBC junior middleweight world champion Tony “Super Bad” Harrison and Bryant “Goodfella” Parrella on April 17 live on FOX and FOX Deportes.

Harrison (28-3, 21KOs) held the WBC 154-pound title temporary after upsetting Jermell Charlo for the title. He would eventually lose in the rematch by stoppage and hasn’t fought since 2019.

Harrison comes from the KRONK school of fighting and believes the two years he had off helped rejuvenated his body and he is ready to make a statement tonight.

Parrella (17-3, 14KOs) is a hard hitting southpaw who believes he is on the cusp of being a top contender by beating Harrison tonight.

Perrella suffered his first professional loss when he got stopped by Yordenis Ugas in the fourth-round in September 2016.

He decided to move up from welterweight to junior middleweight and feels this is the division where he can finally bring out the best in himself.

The co-main event pits undefeated 140-pound prospect Omar “El Relampago” Juarez against Elias “El Macho” Araujo of Argentina in a 10-round bout.

Unbeaten welterweight prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr. takes on James Martin in an eight-round welterweight bout as the first televised fight on the PBC Fight Night broadcast FOX

The Preliminary telecast on FOX Sports at 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT will feature Efetobor Apochi vs. Deon Nicholson in a battle between undefeated cruiserweight contenders in a WBA title eliminator bout.

Fight Card

Junior Middleweight – Tony Harrison vs. Bryant Perrella

Welterweight – Omar Juarez vs. Elias Araujo

Junior Middleweight – Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. James Martin

Super Bantamweight – Chavez Barrientes vs. Luis Valdes

Cruiserweight – Efetobor Apochi vs. Deon Nicholson (WBA cruiserweight title eliminator)

Welterweight – Darwin Price vs. Saul Corral

Super Bantamweight – Angel Barrientes vs. Ulises Rosales

LIVE ON FOX Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT and viewers who want to watch online can Live Stream on the FOX SPORTS APP

Like this: Like Loading...