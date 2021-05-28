Brandun Lee suggests Manny Pacquiao should learn to box for Spence fight

Undefeated Korean/Mexican-American prospect Brandun Lee like many other fight fans is amazed that 42-year-old Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao stepped up to the plate to challenge undefeated 31-year-old unified welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr., but he feels it could be a bit too much for the aging Filipino legend.

The 22-year-old Lee sports a record of 22 wins 0 losses and 20 by way of knockout fights out of the light welterweight and welterweight divisions.

The vicious knockout puncher who currently trains out of the Coachella Valley, CA recently had an interview with Fight Hype and gave his take on the upcoming August 21st Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr. mega-fight.

“Personally I think Pacquiao is way too small for Spence,” said Lee to Fight Hype. “Especially with the age, but you know Pacquiao is a different breed. If I had to bet, I’m betting on Errol Spence.”

The California based boxer had a difficult time breaking down the fight but he gave a little insight on what the southpaw fighters need to do suggesting that Pacquiao would need to change up his style and box more instead of being a come forward fighter to mix it up.

“Pacquiao is a coming forward fighter and Spence is a coming forward fighter. If we were talking about Mayweather and Spence that’s a different story because Mayweather can box. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Manny really box, he is more of a throw combinations coming forward and kinda like spring out. So he is always coming forward, so I don’t really know on that one, maybe his new trainer can kinda try to teach him how to box for a little bit.

Lee doesn’t know how the fight will go, but he is confident that Errol Spence Jr will prevail on fight night.

“Spence can box. He has good defense, great defense and he can box if he wants to. I don’t know how it plays out but I know who wins,” said Lee.

