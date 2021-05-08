Canelo vs. Billy Joe Saunders Free Fight Live Stream Undercard on YouTube

On Saturday night at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas undefeated WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders of England will take on Mexican WBA/WBC champion Canelo Alvarez in a 168-pound unification bout in front of nearly 70,000 paying fans live on DAZN.

Before the fight DAZN’s official YouTube channel will live stream the preliminary undercard bouts for Free.

Canelo is considered the biggest star in boxing and he is a multiple weight division world champion who holds belts from 154 to 175 pounds.

Tonight he will take on one of his biggest challenges with a slick southpaw who is known for being hard to hit and difficult to figure out in Billy Joe Saunders.

The preliminary undercard steam will feature young up and coming fighters who want to make a name for themselves and hopefully one day become the next Canelo Alvarez or superstar boxer.

Marc Castro who is 2 and 0 with 2 KO’s is one of the super featherweight and lightweight prospects to look out for.

Castro can box and punch and is very quick in the ring, the younger fighter from Fresno, California will take on Mexican foe Irving Macias Castillo in a 6 round lightweight contest.

Also on the live stream are brothers Keyshawn and Kelvin Davis two undefeated light welterweight and welterweight prospects.

Keyshawn was a top amateur standout and Olympic hopeful, both brothers won all their fights by KO and want to continue to shine and climb the rankings to fight for a world title within a few years time.

Canelo vs. Saunders Undercard

Lightweight – Marc Castro vs. Irving Macias Castillo

Light Welterweight – Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Antonio Meza

Welterweight – Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs. Xavier Wilson

Welterweight – Kelvin Davis vs. Jan Marsalek

May 8, 2021 on DAZN’s YouTube channel (Video below) at 6:00 PM EDT, 11:00 PM BST.

CANELO ALVAREZ VS. BILLY JOE SAUNDERS: BEFORE THE BELL LIVE STREAM UNDERCARD



YouTube upload by DAZN

