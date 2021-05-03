Floyd Mayweather: The best fighter I ever fought was Manny Pacquiao

The undefeated Pay-Per-View boxing star Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. recently announced his exhibition fight with YouTuber Logan Paul for June and claimed he would make more doing exhibition bouts than he would fighting a top contender in boxing.

The flamboyant fighter from Grand Rapids, Michigan has made it no secret that he wanted to retire on top with no health issues. Mayweather has said on multiple occasions his health comes first and no amount of money would make him take on an opponent that would be a risk to his health.

Mayweather is a special fighter because unlike most boxers he was able to pick and choose who he wanted to fight and have the upper-hand in negotiations always receiving the lions share of the revenue.

Mayweather was on an episode of The Million Dollaz Worth of Game show, a weekly podcast with hosts Gillie Da King and Wallo267 to discuss various topics from his life, business and boxing.

When the topic of who his roughest and toughest opponent was, Mayweather gave praise to his longtime rival Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao as the best fighter he has ever faced in his career.

“The best fighter I ever fought probably was Manny Pacquiao,” Mayweather told Gillie Da King on The Million Dollaz Worth of Game show. “It’s because of his movement. He’s a hell of a fighter and I can see why he won so many fights and I can see why he’s going down as a hall of famer. It’s just certain moves that he makes.

Mayweather said Emmanuel Augustus also known as The Drunken Master was his roughest, toughest foe, and Miguel Cotto was the strongest of his opponents.

“The roughest fighter probably was a guy named Emmanuel Augustus. The drunken master was tough. He was just tough. Miguel Cotto was very, very, physically strong. You got different fighters. Different days you feel different ways. Some days you can go over there and you may not feel that good, but you go over there and look superb.

Mayweather who hasn’t boxed since stopping UFC star Conor McGregor for his 50th professional boxing victory revealed why he hasn’t returned to the boxing ring to fight in a real professional fight against a top level welterweight.

“It’s crazy everybody keeps asking me, why you not coming back to fight?” said Mayweather. “So I look at the fight game and say okay, fighters fight and they make 3 million, 4 million, 6 million, 7 million, some may even make 10 to 20 million, but I’m doing exhibitions and I’m making 20, 25, 100 million for exhibitions. So why would I comeback to fight and get a guarantee of 35 million when I’m doing exhibitions and getting a 100 million.”

Mayweather will make more money fighting YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition and avoid the risk of losing his undefeated record in professional boxing so it’s a win, win situation for him.

