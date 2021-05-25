Robert Garcia: If Pacquiao KO’s Spence, that tells us he is the number one fighter in history

When the Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao versus Errol Spence Jr. fight was announced it shocked the boxing world because it came out of nowhere.

Most fans were in disbelief because they thought a 42-year-old Pacquiao who is a full-time Senator in the Philippines and hasn’t fought in two years would take a much easier fight to help shake off the ring rust.

Pacquiao who is already hall of fame worthy is well known for taking on the toughest foes and at welterweight he is entering the ring at a huge disadvantage physically but making up for it with his brutal offensive attack and conditioning.

Top trainer Robert Garcia told ESNEWS that he believes the Filipino boxing legend can knockout Errol Spence Jr., a feat many boxing fans think is a long shot given his inactivity and age.

Garcia even suggested if the 42-year-old Pac-Man knocks out the 31-year-old undefeated Spence it would make him the number one fighter in history.

“That would be insane of he does (stop Errol Spence), I would love to see that. That tells us he is the number one fighter in history” Garcia told ESNEWS on the chance of Pacquiao KOing Spence.

“Yes, I believe it,” said Garcia. “Pacquiao is fast and strong and he hits hard, why can’t he drop him? He’s knocked out 154-pounders. He beat the sh*t out of Miguel Cotto, He beat the sh*t out of Antonio Margarito. The welterweights like Oscar De La Hoya, beat the sh*t out of him, yeah it was years ago, maybe now he is not the same but two years ago he just dropped Keith Thurman.”

Garcia still believes Errol Spence will win but he thinks Pacquiao is still capable and shouldn’t be taken lightly at his age.

Pacquiao is scheduled to fight Spence in Las Vegas in August and the Allegiant Stadium, the home of the NFL Football team the Las Vegas Raiders could be the venue to host the mega-fight.

