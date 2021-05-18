Tanzanian Ibrahim Class will fight South African Sibusiso Zingange on May 28th

A Class Act – Tanzania’s Sensational Ibrahim Class In Action Live on Plus TV/FITE/VIVA LIVE May 28th.

On Friday 28th May 2021 Global Boxing Stars, The Jackson Group and Epic Sports & Entertainment, in association with the Tanzania Tourist Board #VisitTanzania, KCB Bank, Onomo Hotels, Urban Soul Apparel (Botswana) and M Bet, will be presenting the second event of the ground breaking Rumble In Dar Series of Professional Boxing Events that will take place at the Next Door Arena in Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania.

Back in January the opening stanza of the Rumble in Dar series enthralled boxing fans around the world with an incredible evening of boxing featuring world stars such as Bulgaria’s Tervel Pulev and American Shawn Miller amongst others, that concluded with Tanzania’s very own Ibrahim Class securing the World Boxing Federation (WBF) intercontinental championship after a 12 round Battle Royale with seriously tough South Africa based Malawian Denis ‘The Menace’ Mwale.

This sensational victory not only earned Class many new supporters around the world but also the opportunity to thrill the fans once more on the 28th May as the promoters of the event were so impressed with his performance back in January that they felt they just couldn’t not have him on the card.

“In my opinion Class showed his class In the main event at the rumble in Dar January edition .

“I was very impressed by his composure and how he confidently figured out a very tough and skillfully gifted opponent in Mwale, and took the Unanimous decision victory.

“Again we are expecting another great performance from Class on the 28th of May.

“If he is successful I would like to see him step up and fight In the USA or Europe and take his skills to the next level” said Scott Patrick Farrell CEO of Global Boxing Stars

Rumble in Dar 2 will be headlined by Tanzania’s Hassan Mwakinyo (18-2-0) versus Zimbabwe’s Brendon Denes (8-0-0) for the World Boxing Council (WBC) African Boxing Union Super Welterweight Championship.

The co-main event features Nigeria’s Olanrewaju Durodola (34-8-0) versus Tanzania’s Shaban Jongo (8-1-2) for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Africa Boxing Union Cruiserweight Championship.

The stellar undercard features closely matched international fights:

8 Round Super Featherweight Contest: Tanzania’s Ibrahim Class (25-6-0) versus South Africa’s Sibusiso Zingange (14-4-2)

6 Round Heavyweight Contest: South Africa’s Chris Thompson (4-0-0) versus Malawi’s Limbani Lano (14-4-2)

4 Round Heavyweight Contest: South Africa’s Ardi Ndembo (2-0-0) versus Zimbabwe’s Simon Madhanire (1-2-1)

4 Round Super Lightweight Contest: Bulgaria’s Joana Nwamerue (3-0-0) versus Zimbabwe’s Monalisa Madhanire (5-9-0)

4 Round Heavyweight Contest: Bulgaria’s Pencho Tsevtkov (4-0-0) versus Zimbabwe’s Nowel Mpofu (0-2-0)

The second edition of the Rumble in Dar series, in association with the Tanzania Tourist Board #VisitTanzania, KCB Bank, Onomo Hotels, Urban Soul Apparel (Botswana) and M Bet, takes place at the Next Door Arena on Friday 28th May 2021 and will be broadcast live across Sub-Saharan Africa exclusively by Plus TV, which is available exclusively on DSTV channel number 294 in more than 30 African countries, throughout USA and Central America on VIVA LIVE as well as syndicated globally to linear and digital channels (check local channel listings) and on-line at FITE TV.

#VisitTanzania

