Watch Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola Fight Live Stream on FOX PPV

The Premier Boxing Champions heads to the Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California for a Mexican firepower stacked Pay-Per-View card headlined by Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola.

Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz is ready to bounce back since losing his titles in a rematch to Anthony Joshua.

The first Mexican American heavyweight world champion enjoyed the spoils after upsetting Joshua and ballooned to over 280 pounds and wasn’t the same fighter.

He since switched trainers from Manny Robles to Eddy Reynoso who is best known for training Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez. He weighed in at 256 pounds for tonight’s fight and believes he now has to energy to throw more punches and win by stoppage.

Ruiz will take on a fighter he once looked up too and trained alongside in Chris Arreola.

Arreola once had the goal of becoming the first Mexican American heavyweight world champion but he fell short in his three title shots against Vitali Klitschko, Bermane Stiverne and Deontay Wilder.

Ruiz was able to accomplish what Arreola could only dream of, but the Riverside fighter isn’t jealous of Ruiz and was proud of his historical title winning upset of Anthony Joshua.

Tonight Arreola will come in at a very slim 228 pounds and at 40 years of age will try to fend off the younger and stronger former champion.

The undercard will feature Mexican fighters in an action packed line-up.

In the co-main event former lightweight world champion Omar Figueroa Jr. (28-1-1, 19 KOs)of Weslaco, Texas, will try to bounce back since losing to Yordenis Ugas on July 20, 2019, he will take on Abel Ramos (26-4-2, 20 KOs) of Arizona in a 12-round welterweight showdown.

Sebastian Fundora (16-0-1, 11 KOs) the undefeated 6 foot 6 inches tall light middleweight prospect from Coachella, California will take on Jorge Cota (30-4, 27 KOs) of Los Mochis, Mexico in a 12-round bout.

In the opening bout, undefeated knockout artist Jesus Ramos (15-0, 14 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona fights Olympian Javier Molina (22-3, 9 KOs) of Norwalk, California in a 10-round light middleweight bout.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola

Welterweight – Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. Abel Ramos

Light Middleweight – Sebastian Fundora vs. Jorge Cota

Light Middleweight – Jesus Ramos vs. Javier Molina

Watch Ruiz vs. Arreola live stream on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View at 9:00 p.m. ET; 6:00 p.m. PT; price $49.99 (www.foxsports.com/boxing/pbc/pay-per-view/)

