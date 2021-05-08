Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders Live Stream Undercard

The big fight on Saturday night between Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders will have a stacked undercard live streamed for Free on YouTube before the main event on the DAZN streaming app.

Canelo is the biggest boxing star in Mexico and draws massive crowds and viewership whenever he fights, he will put his WBC and WBA world titles on the line against undefeated WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders in a super middleweight unification at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys football team.

Before the main event card, fight fans can enjoy a free four-fight undercard featuring some of the sports hottest rising young stars.

DAZN Boxing YouTube channel will stream the event and countdown show before the main card on DAZN.

Super Featherweight stand out Marc Castro (2-0, 2 KOs) of Fresno, California will continue to hone his craft against Mexican slugger Irving Macias Castillo (9-1, 6 KOs) in a six round lightweight bout.

Norfolk, Virginia native Keyshawn Davis (2-0, 2 KOs) is one of the best young prospects in the junior welterweight division and he will try to impress on Saturday night against Jose Antonio Meza (6-4, 1 KO) of Mexico in a six rounder.

Kelvin Davis (1-0, 1 KO) the brother of Keyshawn wants to add another KO to his record. He will try to take out tough opponent Jan Marsalek (8-2, 7 KOs) of the Czech Republic in a four round welterweight showdown that will kick off the live streaming event on YouTube.

Canelo vs. Saunders Undercard (May 8, 2021 at 2:25 PM, on YouTube)

Lightweight – Marc Castro vs. Irving Macias Castillo

Light Welterweight – Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Antonio Meza

Welterweight – Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs. Xavier Wilson

Welterweight – Kelvin Davis vs. Jan Marsalek

