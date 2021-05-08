Watch Canelo Alvarez vs BJ Saunders Live Stream on DAZN online

Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will try to unify his WBA and WBC belts against undefeated WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders on Saturday night in Texas live on DAZN.

Alvarez (55-1-2, 37 KOs), of Mexico, and Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs), of England will fight in front of 70,000 fans at the Dallas Cowboys stadium in Arlington, Texas and it will be a mega-fight that will be great for fans.

Texas is like a second home to Canelo with a large Mexican fanbase who will be cheering him on, he will have the home team advantage heading into tonight’s fight.

Saunders isn’t bothered because he is a traveler and he said his people are used to being in different environments and he believes half of the fans don’t even like Canelo and want him to lose.

This will be the biggest step in competition for Saunders who holds the 168-pound WBO strap.

What will make Saunders a difficult fight is his crafty ability to hit and not get hit combined with being a southpaw.

Canelo and his team are not happy with the trash talk and disrespect coming from Saunders and his team and they will want to make him pay for his prefight antics such as complaining over ring size and other petty demands

Canelo’s coach Eddy Reynoso said his fighter wants to win by knockout, for Saunders he claims he will go toe to toe with Canelo to make him respect his power but the best gameplan for the Gypsy fighter is to box and move like he normally does and try to land as many clean shots from the outside while Canelo tries to pressure him.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight Championship – Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders (WBA/WBC/WBO titles)

Light Flyweight Championship – Elwin Soto vs. Katsunari Takayama (WBO title)

Super Welterweight – Kieron Conway vs. Souleymane Cissokho

Heavyweight – Frank Sanchez vs. Nagy Aguilera

How to watch Canelo vs. Saunders:

Date: Saturday May 8, 2021 (US)/Sunday, May 9, 2021 (UK time)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 a.m. BST.

Main Event: 11:00 PM ET/ 4:00 a.m. BST.

TV Live Stream: DAZN (www.DAZN.com)

Like this: Like Loading...