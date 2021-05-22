Watch Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor Fight Live Stream on ESPN

Top Rank and ESPN will host a huge night of boxing at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas on Saturday May 22 when the two best super lightweight champions Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor put their titles and undefeated records on the light for the chance to be crowned undisputed champion at 140-pounds.

Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs) currently holds the WBC and WBO championship belts at 140-pounds and the California native is ready to make history and become one of the few undisputed world champions in boxing history and will follow in Terence Crawford’s shoes who was the most recent fighter to unify all titles at super lightweight before moving up to welterweight.

The 28-year-old Ramirez is trained by Robert Garcia and also trained under the guidance of Freddie Roach, he will try to use his high volume and pressure boxing to try to break Taylor down and claim all the belts.

Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs) is 30-years-old and is considered the lineal champion at 140-pounds. He owns the WBA and IBF world titles and also has a height and reach advantage over Ramirez.

This fight has motivated Taylor because the chance to win all the titles and clear out the division is one of the feats in boxing that is seldom done especially in the modern era with promotional and network issues that arise making it difficult to have a chance to be undisputed.

Taylor will be the slight favorite and he wants to make sure that the fight isn’t close enough for the judges to rob him and wants to make a statement on Saturday night that he also belongs in the pound for pound discussion.

Fight Card

Super Lightweight Championship – Josh Taylor vs. Jose Ramirez (WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO titles)

Super Lightweight – Jose Zepeda vs. Henry Lundy

Super Lightweight – Elvis Rodriguez vs. Kenneth Sims Jr

Featherweight – Jose Enrique Vivas vs. Luis Coria

Super Featherweight – Andres Cortes vs. Eduardo Garza

Featherweight – Robeisy Ramirez vs. Ryan Lee Allen

Super Lightweight – Raymond Muratalla vs. Jose Gallegos

Venue: Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

ESPN, ESPN+

Saturday May 22, 2021 at 10/7 PM ET/PT on ESPN and ESPN+ (Live Stream).

