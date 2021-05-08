Watch Let The Battle Commence IV: McAllister vs Djarbeng and Goyat vs Annan Live on FITE

McAllister Vs Djarbeng and Goyat Vs Annan Co-Headlines Let Battle Commence IV on the 29th May – Live on FITE

London – Friday 7th May 2021

Globally broadcast pro boxing series LET BATTLE COMMENCE, in association with ACREO, Bounty Competitions, Empire Pro Tape and Go Sports & Entertainment, latest edition will be co-headlined by series promoter – six time, five division World Champion Lee Mcallister, who will be in action against Richmond Djarbeng and World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia Welterweight Champion Neeraj Goyat who will face Tackie Annan.

LET BATTLE COMMENCE IV, is the fourth installment of the all action series that was developed to provide professional boxing competition created for TV during the global pandemic in 2020.

The inaugural LET BATTLE COMMENCE event, that took place behind closed doors at the Northern Hotel in Aberdeen on Saturday 18th July 2020, was headlined by longtime WBO Featherweight King Scott Harrison versus PBC International Champion Paul Peers. The main support featured the professional debut of ten time Kickboxing World Champion Caitlin Foran.

LET BATTLE COMMENCE II, took place on Friday 4th September 2020 and was headlined by PBC & WBU International Champion Nathan Beattie versus UK based Nicaraguan Julio Bendana. The undercard featured no less than three female contests, including two of the UK’s top female amateur boxers, Hollie Towl and Eleanor Coulson, making their professional debuts, this event also took place behind closed doors in Aberdeen.

The third edition, LET BATTLE COMMENCE – THE LIONESSES, that took place on Saturday 24th April 2021 entered the record books as the first all Female professional boxing event to take place in the United Kingdom – The Lionesses was headed by a rematch between Nicola Hopewell and Tasha Boyes and the undercard featured some sensational contests, Hollie Towl versus Cara MacLochlainn and Estelle Scott versus Kirsty Biswas being the two that battled for Fight of the Night honours.

Joining the much lauded duo McAllister and Goyat on the 29th May 2021 LET BATTLE COMMENCE IV are;

PBC/WBU International Super Lightweight Champion Nathan Beattie, who will go toe to toe with Dundalk, Ireland’s Michael Kelly, rising unbeaten Featherweight prospect Kevin Traynor will face debuting Levi Lee, stylish unbeaten Heavyweight prospect Craig Dick takes on Tomas Vaicickas, local Heavyweight Liam Allan makes his second professional outing against Belfast’s Darren Burns, former amateur star Angelica Finch, who will making her second pro outing, is pitted against Carly Mackenzie whilst Indian Featherweight Sukhdeep Singh makes his professional debut against fellow debutant Wesley Gray.

LET BATTLE COMMENCE IV, in association with ACREO, Bounty Competitions, Empire Pro Tape and Go Sports & Entertainment, is co-headlined by Lee Mcallister versus Richmond Djabeng and Neeraj Goyat versus Tackie Annan will take place behind closed doors at the Northern Hotel, Aberdeen on the 29th May 2021 and will be broadcast live on FITE as well as further linear and digital channels globally (please check local listings)

#LetBattleCommence

www.letbattlecommence.com

Like this: Like Loading...