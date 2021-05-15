Watch Luis Nery vs. Brandon Figueroa Live Stream on the Showtime App

The Premier Boxing Champions heads to the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California for a triple-header fight card to be shown live on Showtime and streamed on the Showtime App online on May 15th.

The main event of the evening is a super bantamweight world championship unification bout between to undefeated champions, WBC titleholder Luis Nery and Brandon Figueroa the WBA regular champion in the division.

Luis “Pantera” Nery (31-0, 24 KOs)is a ferocious southpaw power puncher out of Mexico who previously held a title at bantamweight before moving up a division and capturing a title at 122-pounds.

Nery is only 26 years old and feels he is just getting into his prime years and he will be eager to knockout Figueroa and capture his WBA title in the process.

The 24-year-old WBA champion Brandon “Heartbreaker” Figueroa (21-0-1, 16 KOs) comes from Texas and will have the height advantage at 5’9 against he 5’6 Nery.

This will be Figueroa’s toughest test and he wants to prove to the boxing world that he is not just a pretty boy but he is also a legit world champion who will pull off a win against a feared undefeated prime champion in Nery.

Former 122-pound world champion Danny Roman takes on Ricardo Espinoza Franco in a 10-round co-main event and want to steal the show with an all action brawl and possible step closer to fight the winner for the world titles.

Undefeated boxing prospect Xavier Martinez (16-0, 10 KOs) takes on experience veteran and former three time world title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos (33-4-2, 21 KOs)in a WBA super featherweight title eliminator bout.

Fight Card

Super Bantamweight Championship – Brandon Figueroa vs. Luis Nery (WBA/WBC titles)

Super Bantamweight – Daniel Roman vs. Ricardo Espinoza

Super Featherweight – Xavier Martinez vs. Juan Carlos Burgos

Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME and LIVE STREAM on the SHOWTIME APP

