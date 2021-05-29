Watch Nonito Donaire vs Nordine Oubaali Live Stream on Showtime

The Premier Boxing Champions heads to the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. on May 29 for a bantamweight championship showdown between WBC champ Nordine Oubaali and challenger Nonito Donaire. The event will be shown live on SHOWTIME and live streamed on the SHOWTIME APP.

Future Hall of Famer Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire is a four weight division champion and at 38 years old is trying to win the 118 pound title once again to try and prove the doubters wrong who say he is too old to compete in the lower weights.

Donaire is best known for his powerful left hook knockout power and is one of the few one punch knockout artists in boxing.

In his last outing he put up a valiant effort against undefeated Japanese power puncher Naoya Inoue and went the distance ending Inoue’s KO streak.

Tonight Donaire will be the underdog and will use this as motivation to defeated the undefeated Oubaali.

Oubaali, 34, is an undefeated WBC bantamweight champion from France with a record of 17 wins, 0 losses and 12 KO’s.

This will be Oubaali’s second fight on US soil since winning the vacant WBC title against American Rau’shee Warren in 2019.

The French champion will present a difficult taste for Donaire because he is an elusive southpaw who has sneaky power but Donaire feels he will figure him out and claim the title once again.

In the co-main event junior welterweight contender Subriel Matias takes on undefeated Batyr Jukembayev.

Unbeaten 2016 U.S. Olympian Gary Antuanne Russell will fight Jovanie Santiago in a 10-round 140-pound opening bout.



Fight Card

Bantamweight Championship – Nordine Oubaali vs. Nonito Donaire (WBC title)

Junior Welterweight – Subriel Matias vs. Batyr Jukembayev (IBF junior welterweight eliminator)

Junior Welterweight – Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Jovanie Santiago

Saturday, May 29, 2021 10:00 PM ET/PT on SHOWTIME and Live Stream on the SHOWTIME APP.

