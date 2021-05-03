Watch Official Celebrity Boxing: Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter Live on June 11

Valley Forge, PA (April 30, 2021) Official Celebrity Boxing officially announced its return to Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Showboat Hotel and Casino featuring a stacked card of famous names and faces across music, sports, social media and business, all ready to square off inside the legendary Celebrity Boxing ring Friday, June 11, 2021.

Official Celebrity Boxing, featuring headliner Odom vs. Carter, will be shown live on Pay-Per-View Friday, June 11 starting at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. ET. Pay-Per-View cost is $29.99 (taxes and fees may apply).

Celebrity Boxing’s main attraction sees NBA legend Lamar Odom (IG: @lamarodom 740+k) taking on pop star Aaron Carter (IG: @aaroncarter 519+K), who grew to fame in the 1990s as one of the founding members of the Backstreet Boys. In the co-main event, Apex Sport CEO Drew Bournet (IG: @drewmourneezy 36.1+K) will tackle social media influencer Wideneck (IG: @damnwideneck 992+K).

From the rap realm, Peter Gunz (IG: @petergunz174 862+k), the Grammy Award-nominated artist and former member of hip-hip duo Lord Tariq, will meet music industry executive and Love & Hip Hop star Cisco Rosado (IG: @cisco_rosado 272+k).

Also, Deej Swartz (will tangle with Steve Korpuze (IG: @onesteve1), followed by the “The Latin Lover” a.k.a. the celebrity boxing heavyweight champ, Hazel Roche, who will face a real heavyweight champ (two-time) in Tim Witherspoon, a.k.a. former sparring partner to Muhammad Ali.

Kicking off the live card is a fight for the cause: Jim Raffone, the CEO of Jar of Hope, will be fighting Tommy “The Tiger” Moose to raise awareness about Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. This is a personal battle for Raffone, as his son, James Anthony, now 11, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at age four.

OFFICIAL CELEBRITY BOXING RETURNS TO ATLANTIC CITY – FRIDAY, JUNE 11

FEATURED FIGHTS:

BASKETBALLER LAMAR ODOM vs. BACKSTREETER AARON CARTER

DREW BOURNET vs. WIDENECK

PETER GUNZ vs. CISCO ROSADO

“THE LATIN LOVER” HAZEL ROCHE vs. TIM WITHERSPOON

DEEJ SWARTZ vs. STEVE KORPUZE

JAR OF HOPE CEO JAMES ROFFONE vs. TOMMY MOOSE

Doors for Celebrity Boxing: Odom vs. Carter open at 6:30 p.m. ET; first bout starts at 7:30 pm. ET. Tickets start at $8.95 and are available for purchase online at https://directtix.ticketspice.com/showboat-celebrity-boxing612. All bouts are live and subject to change.

About Official Celebrity Boxing:

Regarded as the pioneer of modern day celebrity boxing entertainment, Official Celebrity Boxing was founded by Damon Feldman in 2003. Damon, the son of the renowned champion boxing trainer, Marty Feldman, continued the family tradition in boxing and competed as a middleweight – amassing a perfect 9-0 record. As he was en route to a championship title fight, Damon sustained a serious injury that ultimately ended his career in the ring. As a result, Damon entered boxing’s promotional arena, and for the past 17 years, has cultivated, promoted and presented over 50 live celebrity entertainment events. Today, Official Celebrity Boxing stands as the industry’s first, and foremost, celebrity boxing enterprise, consistently covered and promoted by major media outlets around the world.

For more information about Official Celebrity Boxing, please visit https://officialcelebrityboxing.com.

