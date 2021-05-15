Watch UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler, Ferguson vs. Dariush Live Stream on ESPN PPV

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will host UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler on May 15, 2021 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, Live on Pay-Per-View.

The main event of UFC 262 will be a lightweight championship bout between two of the best 155-pounders in the division.

Former Bellator champion Michael Chandler coming off a sensational knockout win in his UFC debut was fast tracked to a world title shot when former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the sport last October after his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Once Khabib retired the belt was up for grabs and the UFC matched UFC veteran Oliveira who hasn’t lost since 2017 against Chandler.

Oliveira, 31, has grown up fighting in the UFC Octagon, having been with the company for a little over 10 years he had his ups and downs but now he feels he is in his prime and coming off an 8 fight wins streak he is ready to fight for the belt for the first time in his long career.

Chandler, 35, is a veteran of Bellator and held the lightweight world title there, in his UFC debut at UFC 257 he knocked out Dan Hooker in the first round and made one of the most impressive debuts in the companies history.

For Chandler he feels adding the UFC belt will help solidify him as one of the greatest lightweight champions in mixed martial arts history, and he wants to follow the footsteps of his former college wrestling teammate Tyron Woodley who held the UFC welterweight title.

The Co-main event will be an exciting match between eccentric former Interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and the always humble warrior Beneil Dariush in could end up with fight of the night or Knockout of the night.

Main Card PPV

Lightweight Championship – Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

Lightweight – Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush

Catchweight (137 lb) – Matt Schnell vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Women’s Flyweight – Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo

Featherweight – Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza

Preliminary Undercard (ESPN / ESPN+)

Middleweight – Ronaldo Souza vs. Andre Muniz

Featherweight – Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy

Middleweight – Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett

Women’s Flyweight – Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Early preliminary card (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

Women’s Flyweight – Gina Mazany vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Featherweight – Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz

Lightweight – Christos Giagos vs. Sean Soriano

Saturday May 15, 2021 at 10:00/7:00 PM ET/PT Live Stream on Pay-Per-View (https://plus.espn.com/ufc/ppv)

