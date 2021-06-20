Fernando Vargas: Manny Pacquiao is a great champion, I think he beats Spence

Former two-time light middleweight world champion Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas believes in 42-year-old Filipino boxing legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao’s chances against the much younger and stronger undefeated unified welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr.

Vargas, 43, spoke with Fino Boxing about the upcoming Pacquiao vs. Spence fight on August 21st. The Oxnard, CA native gave nothing but high praise to Pacquiao who he acknowledges is a brother in Christ and admires Pacquiao’s courage to fight the best.

“No, I’m not surprised,” Vargas told Fino Boxing. “Manny’s a champion and he’s always fought the best. I’m not surprised because I know he’s a great champion and he’s a man of God also, as I am, so I definitely look to support him in whatever he does.”

Spence being bigger and stronger is no issue for Pacquiao according Vargas all you have to do is look at his last fight when he beat the bigger and stronger Kieth Thurman.

“Look at what Manny Pacquiao has been able to do Keith Thurman, a bigger dude, that’s not a problem for him. Southpaw against southpaw so it’s going to be interesting. I don’t see anybody beating Pacquiao either. Pacquiao is on top of his game and takes care of himself. He’s a man of God, he doesn’t drink he doesn’t smoke, that keeps you ready to go.”

Even though Pacquiao hasn’t fought in two years, Vargas still favors him to beat Spence and believes it’s Pacquiao who has the power to shock Spence since Spence couldn’t take out a much smaller Mikey Garcia.

“I think Pacquiao beats Spence,” predicted Vargas. “Spence is a big dude, don’t get me wrong he definitely is a great fighter too, but I just think the flurry of punches that Pacquiao throws is really incredible. You know we saw Mikey Garcia moving up three weight classes and he wasn’t able to get Mikey out, which you should have because he is moving up three divisions and you are not getting this guy out of there which is something you’re supposed to do. Pacquiao has been carrying that power since 106 pounds all the way to 154 or 147 whatever weight he fights at he brings that power with him.”

