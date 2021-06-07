Floyd Mayweather: It’s sad Manny Pacquiao has to fight at his age

Fresh off his 8-round exhibition bout with YouTube sensation Logan Paul, Floyd “Money” Mayweather addressed critics who said he was fighting because he needed the money.

The undefeated Mayweather, 44, hasn’t fought in a professional boxing match since stopping UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017, and he said he has no plans of returning to fight a young champion in pro boxing but rather make money fighting in exhibition bouts that don’t count on his pro record for what he calls easy money fights.

A couple weeks before Mayweather’s exhibition with Logan Paul, Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao announced his fight with undefeated unified WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. for August 21 in Las Vegas.

The boxing world was shocked by the announcement and took shots at Mayweather fighting a YouTuber while Pacquiao is fighting the top guy in the welterweight division and taking on real challenges to add to his hall of fame legacy in his 40s.

The 42-year-old Pacquiao has been inactive and hasn’t fought since his history making fight against Keith Thurman in July of 2019 when he won the WBA welterweight title at the age of 40, becoming the oldest fighter in history to do it.

At the Mayweather vs Paul post-fight press conference, Mayweather took a shot at Pacquiao’s financial situation and hinted that the Filipino icon is hard up for money and that he has to continue fighting guys like Errol Spence Jr. because he has to not because he wants to.

“When I come and do an exhibition or come out and box and have some fun, I do it because I want to do it, not because I have to do it,” said Mayweather after his fight with Logan Paul. “Where as Pacquiao at his age, which is sad that he has to fight. I’m financially set and I want to let everybody know this. You gonna hear so many different stories of Floyd has to do this, No, I’m well off. Every property I have is paid for. My jet is paid for, all my cars is paid for. I own billion dollar buildings. I own so much property and I’m steady investing in different things. I’m investing in the tech world. I made a lot of smart investments.”

