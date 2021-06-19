Free LIVE Stream: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs Anderson Silva Fight Undercard

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr and his sons will share an exciting fight card at the Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico on June 19 the event is billed Tribute to the Kings and will be live streamed on FITE TV and a FREE YouTube live stream of the prelim undercards before the main card.

The legendary Mexican hall of fame boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. will step back into the ring at the age of 58 and he will take on Hector Camacho Jr. the son of the late legend.

Chavez Sr. fought and beat the great Puerto Rican fighter Hector “Macho” Camacho in 1992 and tonight he will face his late rivals son in a special exhibition bout.

The main event of the evening will be headlined by Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and former UFC champion and MMA legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva in a professional 8 round bout that was scheduled for a catchweight of 182 pounds but Chavez Jr. came in 2.4 pounds over the limit and had to $100,000 of his purse to Silva for the penalty.

Chavez Sr’s other son Omar Chavez will face Ramon Alvarez the brother of Canelo Alvarez in a rubbermatch at middleweight.

Tribute to the Kings Fight Card

Catchweight Main Event – Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (184.4 lbs) vs. Anderson Silva (182 lbs)

Special Exhibition – Julio Cesar Chavez (143 lbs) vs. Hector Camacho Jr. (160 lbs)

Middleweight – Omar Chavez vs. Ramon Alvarez

Junior Middleweight – Damian Sosa vs. Abel Mina

Light Welterweight – Kevin Torres vs. Jorge Melendez

Prelim Undercard

Main Event – JOSE “PANTHER” ACOSTA vs LEONARDO “CHISPITA” PADILLA

Co-Main Event – CESAR “EL TORITO” GUTIERREZ vs OSCAR “TOTTI” MEJIA

MARIO “GUERO” RAMIREZ vs PEDRO CASTRO

JOSE “CHOCHE” VAZQUEZ vs JONATHAN “LAGARTIJO” PEREZ

ERIK INZUNZA vs CARLOS DANIEL ACOSTA

BRIAN “ELEGANTE” BARRAGAN vs RUBEN “EXPLOSIVO” ESTRELLA

KAREN RUBIO vs ESTEFANY ALEGRIA

Best in Boxing – Tribute to the Kings Live Stream Prelim Show



Once the FREE YouTube live stream prelims are over you can order the Main Card on FITE.TV (www.fite.tv/watch/tribute-to-kings-chavez-jr-vs-silva/2p9a4/)

The Pay-Per-View live stream airs on June 19, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT.

