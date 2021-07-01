Riddick Bowe will return to the ring on October 9 for Official Celebrity Boxing Live on PPV

RIDDICK BOWE RETURNS TO THE RING TO HEADLINE OFFICIAL CELEBRITY BOXING LIVE ON PAY-PER-VIEW – SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9TH

Valley Forge, PA (June 30, 2021) Celebrity Boxing (IG: @celebrityboxing1) today announced that two-time Heavyweight Champion, Olympian, and Boxing Hall of Famer, Riddick “Big Daddy” Bowe, will return to the ring – this time as a “Celebrity”– for “Official Celebrity Boxing” live worldwide on Pay Per View TV on Saturday, October 9th. TMZ Sports broke the news in a report published earlier today: https://www.tmz.com/2021/06/30/former-heavyweight-champ-riddick-bowe-returning-to-boxing-ring-celebrity-boxing/

Celebrity Boxing, featuring Riddick Bowe, will be shown live in North America on Pay-Per-View Saturday, October 9th starting at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. ET. Pay-Per-View cost is $29.99 (taxes and fees may apply):

“We held a very successful Celebrity Boxing event recently live on Pay-Per-View from Atlantic City, and I’d like to start off by thanking our fans for remembering us, and that we started the celebrity versus celebrity attractions over 18 years ago,” said Damon Feldman, founder of Celebrity Boxing. “We’ve remained successful through and through because we keep our promises and always deliver an incredible show. If you haven’t seen Official Celebrity Boxing yet, then watching the legendary Riddick Bowe take the ring October 9th is a must!”

Celebrity Boxing has not yet announced his opponent, so Bowe called out to his fans to suggest one, dropping the names of some of boxing’s fiercest and most famous:

“Who you think I should fight,” said Bowe. “Maybe Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Shaq Daddy…let me know who you want me to fight, and it’s a done deal.”

Celebrity Boxing features a stacked card of famous names and faces across music, sports, social media and business, all ready to square off inside the legendary Celebrity Boxing ring.

Shlomo Zalman (Sam) Bregman of Alpha Tribe Media, who also serves as Bowe’s Manager and Attorney, brokered the deal between Riddick Bowe and Celebrity Boxing Inc. for the October 9, 2021 main event bout agreement.

About Alpha Tribe Media

Alpha Tribe Media is a digital agency that specializes in utilizing the power of social media to publish content and messages to attract attention from fans. The CEO, Shlomo Zalman (Sam) Bregman, is a digital marketing expert, rabbi, and attorney with over two decades of experience. Bregman has been featured in major media publications including Bloomberg Radio, Fox News, BuzzFeed, Fast Company, Forbes, Huffington Post, Medium and Microsoft.

About Official Celebrity Boxing

Regarded as the pioneer of modern-day celebrity boxing entertainment, Official Celebrity Boxing was founded by Damon Feldman in 2003. Damon, the son of the renowned champion boxing trainer, Marty Feldman, continued the family tradition in boxing and competed as a middleweight – amassing a perfect9-0 record. As he was en route to a championship title fight, Damon sustained a serious injury that ultimately ended his career in the ring. As a result, Damon entered boxing’s promotional arena, and for the past 17 years, has cultivated, promoted and presented over50 live celebrity entertainment events. Today, Official Celebrity Boxing stands as the industry’s first, and foremost, celebrity boxing enterprise, consistently covered and promoted by major media outlets around the world. For more information about Official Celebrity Boxing, please visit Instagram@celebrityboxing1 today.

