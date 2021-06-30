Thomas Loureiro selected as showrunner for “GALACTIC COMBAT” the outer space MMA reality TV series

THOMAS LOUREIRO NAMED SHOW RUNNER FOR GROUNDBREAKING “GALACTIC COMBAT” REALITY TV SERIES

ZERO GRAVITY FIGHT COMPETITION BEYOND EARTH’S ATMOSPHERE IS FIRST SERIES FROM SPACE 11 LABEL

It is being revealed today that Thomas Loureiro (“Big Brother,” “The Ultimate Fighter,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Paradise Hotel”) has been named show runner for the first outer space sports competition reality series “Galactic Combat,” created and produced by Andrea Iervolino and his new Space 11 label.

“Galactic Combat” is reality TV in zero gravity and a groundbreaking new format introducing “MMA-ZERO G” fighting. Former MMA fighter John Lewis serves as VP and Promoter of MMA-ZERO G and Co-Executive Producer of “Galactic Combat.”

Said Iervolino, “So much of this series involves ‘firsts’ in the television and sporting worlds, so enlisting Thomas, who is experienced and accomplished in both arenas, is a comforting move for us to make and elevates the entire team coming together to introduce this groundbreaking format.”

Said Loureiro, “I am elated to part of such an innovative and talented team. We are taking the most dynamic form of physical combat and elevating it to unimaginable heights!”

The series will follow fighters through a 12-month competition for the opportunity to be the first combatants to fight beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

The competition kicks off with 40 fighters from around the world training and learning to fight in the absence of gravity with programs and conditioning mirroring programs used in astronaut training.

32 of the combatants will be eliminated during the training process, allowing for only eight to compete in the main MMA-ZERO G competition.

The final two fighters left will go into space for the final event – a fight beyond our atmosphere. The dramatic and intense series finale will see two combatants fight aboard a custom capsule docked within a space station orbitting Earth.

The entire run of the series is 12 months, from initial training to the final earth orbiting fight. In that span there will be 24 hour-long episodes and 12 bonus episodes streaming for fans who want to follow the training sessions spread over the duration.

About Space 11

SPACE 11 is a company specifically dedicated to servicing film and TV projects in outer space. Iervolino Entertainment S.p.A. is the global film & television production company founded by producer Andrea Iervolino that last week formalized a partnership to support Space 11.

SPACE 11 was born from an idea by founder Andrea Iervolino to move entertainment beyond earth’s borders, similar to companies designing accommodation and recreational facilities for outer space.

One of a kind and revolutionary, the mission of SPACE 11 is to create film, television and web content, as well as live events (concerts, sports competitions, etc.) that will be filmed in outer space. SPACE 11 will be the first company dedicated fully to the development of entertainment formats and events in zero gravity.

Iervolino has already begun enlisting top collaborators, including the sector’s leading engineers, astrophysicists, astronomers, technicians and related experts who will systematically study all the means and methods required for the realization of the company’s mission – one entirely focused on creating something mind-blowing and unique at the global level.

Space 11 has an Advisory Board that includes former employees of Elon Musk’s Space-X, as well as the International Center for Astronomical Sciences GAL Hassin in Sicily.

Like this: Like Loading...