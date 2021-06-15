VIDEO: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III Live Stream LA Press Conference

The huge heavyweight trilogy fight between undefeated WBC champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder will take place on July 24 in Las Vegas, but first the combatants will be in Los Angeles on June 15 for the kick off presser to announce the most anticipated heavyweight fight of the year.

Tyson Fury won the WBC world heavyweight title after stopping Wilder in the rematch and is considered the best in the division.

The proud Gypsy was willing to put it all on the line after a serious but of depression when he first fought Wilder at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the fight ended in a draw but was filled with drama as Wilder with a last ditch effort to get the KO landed a one two combo that dropped Fury and sent him to the canvas out cold, but he rose like the phoenix from the ashes and came back to his feet to apply pressure on Wilder before the bell sounded.

In the rematch Fury promised he would finish Wilder and he delivered on his promise with Wilder getting battered from pillar to post until his corner threw the towel.

Wilder has since made changes to his camp firing Olympic gold medalist and boxing legend Mark Breland in favor of former opponent and friend Malik Scott.

Fury was getting ready to fight for the undisputed title against Anthony Joshua but those talks fell through because Wilder won arbitration and got the third fight with Fury.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 takes place on Saturday, July 24, 2021 FOX and ESPN pay-per-view live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Video Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 LA Press Conference Stream



YouTube upload by PBC on FOX

