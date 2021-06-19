Watch Anderson Silva vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Live Stream on FITE TV

The legendary Mexican boxing hero Julio Cesar Chavez returns to the boxing ring against the son of Puerto Rican legend Hector Macho Camacho in Tribute to the Kings which will also featured both his sons Julio Jr. and Omar.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Anderson Silva is the fight that many in the boxing and MMA world are tuning in for because they feel this will be a much more competitive fight while the main event between Chavez Sr. and Camacho Jr. is an exhibition.

Tonight’s event will be held at the Estadio Jalisco in beautiful Guadalajara, Mexico with a live attendance and it will be shown online via live streaming video feed on FITE TV.

Chavez Jr. (52-5-1, 34 KOs) is 35 years old and his boxing career is in limbo due mainly to his lack of commitment and laziness. The former WBC middleweight champion is known for his lack motivation and has squandered many big fights due to his poor preparation and focus.

Even though Chavez Jr. is the favorite against Silva, it wouldn’t be a shocker of the 46-year-old Brazilian MMA legend pulls off the upset in the 8-round 182-pound catchweight bout.

Chavez Jr. who has never fought above 175 pounds wasn’t able to make the assigned weight of 182 pounds and came in at 184 pounds, and had to pay a $100,000 penalty to Silva for missing weight, this shows he isn’t taking the fight serious and why bettors are throwing money down on Silva last minute.

Silva is best known for his legendary run in the UFC as the middleweight champion who was destroying and out pointing every opponent in front of him. He wanted to box while in the UFC but said Dana White didn’t allow it while under contract.

His dream fight was to fight in boxing was Roy Jones Jr. but the contract held him back from making the fight happen several years ago, now that he is no longer under the UFC banner he was able to make a big money fight in boxing and feels at 46 and a long rest from MMA his body is fresh and he is focused to make a statement that he is not there just for the paycheck.

Tribute to the Kings: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs Anderson Silva on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 6:00 PM PT, Official Pay-Per-View Live Stream on FITE.TV

