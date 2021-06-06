Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Fight Live Stream Online

The undefeated Pay-Per-View boxing star Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. returns the boxing ring against his biggest opponent yet, YouTuber Logan Paul who stands 6’2 and weighs a 190 pounds, the exhibition bout will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida and will be showing live on Showtime Pay-Per-View and on Fanmio online.

the 44-year-old Mayweather stated he is retired from professional boxing but is interested in the exhibition circuit to make a couple million taking on novice celebrity boxers or MMA fighters.

In his last exhibition bout Mayweather fought undefeated Japanese kickboxing and MMA sensation Tenshin Nasukawa and knocked the undersized opponent out because he tried to land a sneak power shot to try and KO Mayweather.

Mayweather stepped on the gas to teach Tenshin Nasukawa a lesson not to break the rules of an exhibition which was designed just to basically spar and show different styles.

Tonight Floyd will take on a huge opponent who is also younger and stronger.

Logan Paul, 26, is currently 0-1 as a professional boxer having lost his pro debut on November 9, 2019 to fellow YouTuber KSI.

Paul is taking the fight serious and said he doesn’t care if its an exhibition bout he is going to go for the knockout and never give Mayweather a rematch if he knocks him out cold.

The other celebrity fight is the boxing debut of NFL pro bowler Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson who is also in his 40s and finally has the chance to get in the ring and box.

Ochocinco has been wanting to fight in the boxing ring for years but never had the opportunity during his NFL career and he feels since he has been retired for several years the timing is right and he was giving the opportunity to fight on Mayweather’s undercard so he wasn’t passing it up.

Badou Jack was originally supposed to fight Jean Pascal, but Pascal tested positive for several performance enhancing drugs and was pulled from the card and replaced with Dervin Colina.

Jarrett Hurd will take on Luis Arias in a tough scrap that brings the winner one step closer to a possible title shot at 160-pounds.

Fight Card

Main Event Exhibition – Floyd Mayweather (155 lbs)vs. Logan Paul (189.5 lbs)

Light Heavyweight – Badou Jack vs. Dervin Colina

Middleweight – Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias

Cruiserweight – Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell

Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 8PM ET/5PM PT on Showtime PPV and Fanmio.com for the live stream.

Like this: Like Loading...