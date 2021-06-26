Watch Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Mario Barrios Fight Live Stream on Showtime PPV

Premier Boxing Champions and SHOWTIME sports heads to the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on June 26 for a Pay-Per-View event headlined by the undefeated superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis going up to 140-pounds to fight undefeated WBA champion Mario Barrios for his third weight division belt.

Tonight’s fights will be shown live on SHOWTIME PPV and will be live streamed on the SHOWTIME APP.

Tank Davis (24-0, 23 KOs) comes from the mean streets of Baltimore, Maryland and was able to become a champion in boxing despite his troubled childhood.

The 26-year-old southpaw caught the eye of the great Floyd Mayweather Jr. years ago and the retired Pound for Pound king made a bold prediction that Tank would one day become a PPV star, and world champion.

Tank already won belts at 130 and 135 pounds but now he will take on a much tougher task in a taller and more lengthy champion in Mario Barrios for his first attempt at a third weight division title.

Barrios (26-0, 17 KOs) is also 26 years old, and carries an undefeated world record and currently holds the WBA regular light welterweight belt.

The San Antonio, Texas based fighter is the underdog even though he is the champion. He is eager to prove that he is a legit champion and not just a stepping stone for Tank to run over.

Barrios will try to utilize his 5’10 frame and keep the 5’5 Davis at bay with his range, and try to box from the outside hoping to do enough to win on points or get the stoppage.

In the co-main event title contender Erickson Lubin will take on former unified light middleweight champion Jeison Rosario in a 12 round WBC 154-pound title eliminator bout with the winner hoping to get a rematch with the champion Jermell Charlo.

Showtime PPV Fight Card

Super Lightweight Championship – Mario Barrios vs. Gervonta Davis (WBA Title)

Light Middleweight – Erickson Lubin vs. Jeison Rosario

Super Lightweight – Batyr Akhmedov vs. Argenis Mendez

Middleweight – Carlos Adames vs. Alexis Salazar

Watch on Showtime PPV Live Stream (www.sho.com/sports/fights/4542/davis-vs-barrios) Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT

